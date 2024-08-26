Leeds United are reportedly looking to pursue three new signings before the transfer window slams shut in under a week, reveals The Yorkshire Evening Post.

It follows the mass exodus of talent from Elland Road, from which manager, Daniel Farke, has lost significant first-team quality. The likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville departed for greener pastures earlier this summer, and the surprise loss of Georginio Rutter to Brighton felt like the final nail in the coffin to the degraded squad depth.

Farke faces the challenging task of steering his side to promotion to the top-flight, despite such a reduction in the quality of his team, and he and his entourage are doing all that may be possible to alleviate the demands of what will be a grueling season for the Whites. Part of this initiative involves introducing a number of new signings, amid recent departures.

Leeds 'In the Market' for Three New Signings

Whites yet to shut the door on further arrivals

As per The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are hoping for "three further additions" to bolster the squad before the transfer window deadline. Among those, the club is reportedly targeting a new full-back, central midfielder and another attacker, alongside Largie Ramazani's arrival from Almeria not long prior.

As for the full-back, Leeds could be weighing up a move for Bournemouth right-back, Max Aarons. The former Norwich man was on the cusp of signing for the West Yorkshire outfit, and even went as far as a medical, but he ultimately snubbed the offer and instead opted for the Cherries in the Premier League. His debut season fell short of expectations, however, with persistent injury problems keeping him from consistent game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Aarons started just 13 times in the league last year, due to hamstring issues keeping him sidelined for almost half the season.

Elsewhere, a loan deal for Tottenham international, Manor Solomon looks ever closer, with the player recently scheduled for a medical at Leeds. The 25-year-old made just six appearances under boss Ange Postecoglou last term, with a meniscus injury marring his progress, and he is keen on a move away in search for regular playing time. Recent conflicting reports have shed confusion on whether the move for Solomon was still active, but The Yorkshire Evening Post insisted that it "remains possible and ongoing".

Leeds have also considered Ilias Chair as a target to support their advanced midfield options, with the QPR man now moving into the final 12 months of his contract. Described as "terrific" by his manager Marti Cifuentes, he could be a viable solution to address the departure of Georginio Rutter, albeit not strictly a central midfielder. With seven goals and eight assists last term, Chair could contribute valuable experience and quality to Farke's setup.

Maximilian Wober a Target for Borussia Monchengladbach

Leeds could lose another first-team player

Much to the frustration of Leeds supporters, another first-team level player is reportedly pushing for an exit. Wober signed to the club in January 2023 from RB Salzburg as part of their plan to maintain Premier League status. The Austrian featured 16 top flight games but with the team inevitably relegated from the top division, Wober took his talents to Germany with a loan stint at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Max Wober's 2022/23 Premier League statistics Appearances 16 Clearances Per Game 4 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4 Tackles Per Game 1.6 Interceptions Per Game 1.7

Although he has returned to selection for the first-team, the defender remains keen on sealing a return transfer to Die Fohlen. Sky Germany reporter Marlon Irlbacher claimed that the German outfit were sizing up another loan proposal for Wober which would see the 26-year-old spend a second consecutive year at Borussia Park.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com