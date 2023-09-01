Leeds United are still in danger of losing star player Luis Sinisterra before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on the situation when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Leeds transfer news - Luis Sinisterra

The Colombian forward has only recently been integrated back into the first team at Elland Road, after being exiled by manager Daniel Farke amid doubts over his future with the Yorkshire outfit. Sinisterra made only his second start of the Championship campaign last weekend against Ipswich and found the net in a 4-3 thriller at Portman Road.

Leeds seemed all set to hang onto the former Feyenoord man, but it was reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier today that Bournemouth had reached a verbal agreement to sign Sinisterra on loan, with the winger due to travel for a medical. There hasn't been much news since, however Football Insider have reiterated that claim within the last hour, suggesting a move will indeed be going ahead.

With just a few hours left of the transfer window, there really isn't much time left for Leeds to sign a direct replacement for Sinisterra, so Whites fans may well be hoping this deal elapses the 11pm cutoff.

Dean Jones - Will Leeds sign a replacement for Sinisterra?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones described the situation as 'fragile' and warned that Leeds may look light up top should Sinisterra depart.

He said to GMS: "If Sinisterra’s transfer is completed then Leeds may well feel like they are left short. It’s been a very nervy few hours because we all know Bournemouth have intent around the deal and have shown financial clout already this summer that would make them likely to be able to pull off a move like this.

It would feel like a major win if the clause was not triggered but equally all the rumours and whispers around incomings have gone quiet this afternoon, so it's a pretty fragile situation."

Who could Leed sign to replace Sinisterra?

One potential option remains Ola Solbakken, who Leeds were linked with earlier in the day. It's claimed the Elland Road side are in talks with Roma over a £4m deal for the 24-year-old who shone at Bodo/Glimt but has struggled to make an impact since joining Roma in January 2023.

He would be a cut-price solution to losing Sinisterra at the final hour, albeit it would likely still feel like a significant blow for Leeds supporters.