Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is 'far too good' for the Championship and will move on this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Adams was an ever-present for Leeds this season until a hamstring injury sustained before a win against Wolves in March ruled him out for the rest of the season. Without the American in central midfield Leeds won only two of their final 12 games in the Premier League and were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season.

Leeds United news - Tyler Adams

It is widely expected that Adams leaves Leeds this summer following their relegation, with a number of clubs interested in the midfielder's services.

Leeds Live reported in May that both Arsenal and Newcastle United were interested in the USMNT captain, while the Metro believe it is Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, along with Newcastle, who are pursuing the 24-year-old.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Adams will be available for £30 million - £10 million more than Leeds signed the player for last July, as per BBC Sport.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Adams?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, there's a load of interest in Tyler Adams already. There's no way that he can be playing in the Championship next season. He's too good for that. And you saw that Leeds felt the effect of not having him when they needed him at the back end of last season."

Where will Adams end up?

Given that Aston Villa have recently secured the services of Youri Tielemans on a free transfer, the likelihood of the B6 club attempting to sign Adams has been somewhat diminished. Unai Emery already has a quality central midfield pairing in Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara, and despite having Europa Conference League football to contend with next season, adding both Tielemans and Adams - two players who will want significant minutes - does not make sense.

That being said, Villa do need competition for Matty Cash at right-back, particularly after the departure of Ashley Young. Adams has performed well there for both RB Leipzig and the United States in the past, but he may not want to play that position long term.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are probably outsiders despite the massive strides the club has made under Steve Cooper over the past couple of seasons. Newcastle are also very competitive in central midfield, with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff all competing for places already.

The move that would make the most sense on paper is as a direct replacement for Declan Rice at West Ham, so that is perhaps one to keep an eye out for.