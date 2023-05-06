Leeds United have a “big appointment” on the horizon following the conclusion of Sam Allardyce’s tenure at Elland Road at the end of the season, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle at the business end of the season.

Leeds news – Latest

Following last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises decided to relieve head coach Javi Gracia of his duties, as well as director of football Victor Orta.

Allardyce is tasked with leading the club to what supporters will hope is a survival charge, with the side teetering on the brink of the relegation zone.

Jacobs has already told GIVEMESPORT that 49ers Enterprises, set to take full control of the Yorkshire outfit by January 2024, will have had a “major input” in the decisions to sack Gracia and Orta as well as appointing Allardyce for the remaining games of the campaign.

And the journalist has also said there’s a “window of opportunity” for the owners to bring in a new head coach with a different approach and strategy after Allardyce’s spell in the Elland Road dugout.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “49ers Enterprises are well aware of the importance of the next four games.

“They were also extremely involved in Orta’s departure and the hiring of Sam Allardyce, as they were in the appointment of Gracia.

“But the one thing that each departure and appointment has in common is that it clears the slate a little bit.

“Gracia was only temporary, and now he's gone. Allardyce has come in, but he's only temporary. Orta has gone, which means there's a big appointment and window of opportunity to bring in someone new with a different approach and a new strategy.”

What next for Leeds?

Leeds’ primary focus will be on scraping enough points to secure their Premier League status heading into next season.

It’s a tough ask, with fixtures against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to come in the final stretch of matches.

Either way, Radrizzani and the 49ers will have to consider a long-term solution to their managerial problems, having failed to adequately replace Marcelo Bielsa, who was relieved of his duties in February 2022.

Demotion to the Championship would dent the club’s chances of attracting a top managerial prospect heading into next season.

Therefore, Allardyce needs to weave his survival magic as he looks to secure an unlikely rescue mission at Elland Road.