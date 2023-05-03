Leeds United’s prospective majority owners 49ers Enterprises will have had a “major input” in the decision to sack head coach Javi Gracia and replace him with Sam Allardyce at Elland Road this week, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are scrambling to retain their Premier League status.

Leeds takeover latest – 49ers Enterprises

According to MailOnline, 49ers Enterprises, who currently hold a 44% share in Leeds, have the option to take full control of the club from owner Andrea Radrizzani for a price of £420m between now and January 2024.

However, Radrizzani could miss out on up to £270m if the Whites are relegated, with the NFL franchise owners not valuing the club at any more than £150m in the event of a drop into the Championship.

And a demotion to the second-tier is a real prospect for the Yorkshire outfit, with Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth leaving the side outside of the drop zone on goal difference, resulting in the sacking of Gracia and director of football Victor Orta.

In a desperate last throw of the dice, Radrizzani has tasked Allardyce with scraping enough points in the last four games of the season in an attempt to keep Leeds afloat in the top flight.

But Jacobs believes that, given their investment in the club, 49ers Enterprises will have had a say in the decision to change managers at this late stage.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds and 49ers Enterprises?

Speaking about 49ers Enterprises' input on the decision to replace Gracia with Allardyce, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “They are heavily invested in the club. There's no suggestion that if Leeds go down, they'll try and somehow take a step back.

“It's always been a full-steam-ahead approach. It's just a case of exactly when they come in.

“Therefore, any decision around Gracia, Allardyce and Orta will all have had, as I understand it, major input from 49ers Enterprises.”

What next for Leeds?

Allardyce’s main focus will be claiming more points than two of Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest in their final four matches.

However, this will be easier said than done, as the 68-year-old begins life in the dugout of the Yorkshire outfit with a trip to title challengers Manchester City on Saturday before Champions League-chasing Newcastle United are the visitors to Elland Road the following weekend.

The Whites then head south to the capital as they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium, which could be a season-defining fixture for Allardyce’s men before Tottenham Hotspur arrive in Yorkshire on the final day of the season.

It’s an undoubtedly tough run-in for the experienced manager to have to take on.

But the former West Bromwich Albion manager will relish the challenge of keeping Leeds in the Premier League and potentially secure the job on a long-term basis.