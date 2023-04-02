Leeds United could look forward to an exciting future if they can retain their Premier League status at Elland Road this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Javi Gracia is tasked with keeping The Whites afloat in the top flight come the end of the season.

Leeds news – 49ers takeover

As per MailOnline, Leeds are set for a full takeover from 49ers Enterprises by January 2024, with the NFL franchise already owning a 44% stake in Andrea Radrizzani's club at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire Evening Post has indicated that, despite reports stating the contrary, the buyout from the prospective owners does not rely on the club retaining their Premier League status, though this is the preferred outcome.

The report says that survival in the top flight would enable ‘Plan A’ to unfold, which would start the process of enabling the club to enjoy a more comfortable experience in the division.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in January that 49ers Enterprises were moving towards a takeover this summer rather than mid-season next January.

And Jones believes there could be a “massive turnaround” if Leeds can “just ride this wave” and stay in the Premier League.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

When speaking about Leeds’ future, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It feels like the sky is the the limit for Leeds if they stay up this season.

“There could be a massive turnaround if they can ride this wave, but I don't know if they will.

“But, certainly, from the dugout to the playing staff, I think they're looking at it so closely, and they will step up their ambitions for next season in every single area.”

What next for Leeds?

The future holds multiple scenarios for Leeds, but Gracia will make sure that his players are fully focused on the task at hand on the pitch.

The Whites are one point above the relegation zone, but Gracia will hope his side can steer away from the drop with home clashes with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace to come this week, indicating that the next two games could have a significant say on whether the club are plying their trade in the Premier League next season.

Multiple variables could change before now and the end of the season, but there is no doubt that those inside Elland Road won't be focuesed on anything apart from immediate on-pitch matters.