Leeds United’s current season will be marked as a “massive red flag” if the club can retain its Premier League status at Elland Road this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Javi Gracia’s side currently find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle.

Leeds news – Latest

After a promising start to the campaign in which Jesse Marsch’s Leeds side secured seven points from a possible nine, the Whites’ season descended into turmoil, and the Elland Road outfit found themselves scrapping to at the bottom of the table come February.

An arduous run of form following the break for the World Cup eventually led to the sacking of Marsch, with Gracia brought in on a contract until the end of the season and being given the task of keeping the Whites in the top flight.

Important victories over Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers followed, but the Yorkshire outfit cannot afford to rest on their laurels heading into the business end of the campaign.

And Jones believes that Leeds could look forward to a “really good” season if they were to secure their survival in the Premier League, with 49ers Enterprises set for a full takeover of the club by 2024.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT: “They know how short they’ve come up this season. It proves you have to continue to invest and push the team on, otherwise, you can fall away so quickly.

“If they survive the season, it’s a massive red flag of how things have gone. You have to react to it instantly.

“I think that that's the thing that will keep Leeds fans going. They know if they can stay up this season, then next season might end up being a really good one.”

What next for Leeds?

Leeds have several crucial fixtures still to play before the season is out, with nine teams in with a genuine chance of dropping into the Championship when the final Premier League table takes shape.

The Whites take on Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham United at some point in their remaining fixtures, indicating there are plenty of relegation six-pointers and twists and turns set to take place before the final round of fixtures at the end of May.

Gracia will have his eyes set on securing the required number of points to secure the Elland Road outfit’s survival and will hope he is rewarded with a long-term contract with the Yorkshire giants.

Whilst the future could look promising for Leeds, the club’s focus must remain on the immediate task at hand in securing their status at the pinnacle of English football’s pyramid system.