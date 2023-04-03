Leeds United’s pending takeover from 49ers Enterprises may not be affected if the Elland Road outfit are relegated from the Premier League this season, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Javi Gracia’s side are embroiled in a battle to avoid the drop at the business end of the season.

Leeds takeover news – 49ers Enterprises

According to Football Insider, 49ers Enterprises are to complete a full takeover of the club from current owner Andrea Radrizzani by January 2024 and push ahead with the purchase irrespective of whatever division Leeds are plying their trade in next season.

The owners of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers currently have a 44% stake in the Yorkshire outfit and plan to be in situ at Elland Road for between 10–15 years following the purchase.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites could look forward to an exciting future if they are to retain their Premier League status come the end of the season.

And Jacobs says the feeling around the 49ers’ takeover of Leeds is that the American owners would prefer a takeover in the summer rather than in the middle of next season.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “First of all, the 49ers have to formally come in, and we’re waiting to see the roadmap for that.

“They have a contractual ability to do so in 2024, but the feeling has always been that the end of the season is the best transitional period.

“Sources have said that relegation won't necessarily impact the roadmap, but we may not get any clarity on that until we know whether Leeds are in the Premier League or the Championship.

“However, Gracia’s future at the end of the season was always up in the air, regardless of whether 49ers Enterprises are in full control.”

What next for Leeds?

Off-the-pitch matters will continue to rumble on in the background, but all Gracia and his team can do is focus on getting the required results to stay in the top flight.

Leeds face two huge fixtures before the week out, with Nottingham Forest set to visit Elland Road on Tuesday evening before Crystal Palace are the visitors on Sunday afternoon in what looks to be two very winnable home fixtures for the Whites.

Gracia will hope his side can put last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal behind them and channel some of the spirit they showed in their 4-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the preceding fixture.

The takeover from 49ers Enterprises represents an exciting time for the Leeds fan base, but attentions will solely focus on the club’s ability to remain in the Premier League come the end of the season at the time of writing.