Leeds United being taken over by the 49ers enterprises is still due to happen imminently, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The American group already own a 44% stake in the club but are looking to buy majority control and replace chairman Andrea Radrizzani, who has been at the helm of the club for the past six years.

Leeds United latest takeover news

According to the Telegraph, a breakthrough in negotiations was made at the beginning of the week, with an announcement set to be made before the weekend if 'talks go smoothly'.

The same source is reporting that Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises, is attempting to buy at a lower price now that Leeds have been relegated from the Premier League and the club has lost some of its value. It was valued at over £400 million if it stayed in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reported that the incumbent owner Radrizzani has completed a deal to recently-relegated Italian side Sampdoria, who will play in Serie B next season. 49ers Enterprises are also believed to be involved in that deal.

According to Forbes, the American investment group are worth close to $6 billion - a figure that puts them on par with Manchester City's owners City Football Group.

What has Jacobs said about the Leeds United takeover?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon: "Well, 49ers enterprises have always wanted to take control of Leeds this summer. And I still think that takeover is imminent.

"The reason I say that is because throughout the entire season, sources have indicated pretty categorically that whether Leeds stayed up or went down, the 49ers were still committed to completing the takeover. And that still seems to be the case."

Is this the right time for Radrizzani to sell Leeds?

It appears that Radrizzani has indeed taken the club as far as he can.

In a statement on Twitter, the outgoing chairman stated: “I am sincerely sorry for how this season has unfolded. We have made significant investments to try [to] keep Leeds United in the Premier League, but in working hard to improve the club, we have also obviously made some mistakes.

“We are reflecting on the decisions that we have taken, to ensure we learn the lessons to improve our club and make progress in the future.”

As such, he might not want to face the task of propelling Leeds into the Premier League once again, whereas 49ers Enterprises will likely relish the challenge of buying low and one day selling high.