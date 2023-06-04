Leeds United's pending takeover from 49ers Enterprises still has “work to be done” at Elland Road, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are still under the majority ownership of Andrea Radrizzani, who has just watched his club suffer relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Leeds takeover news – Latest

According to the Daily Mail (via MOT Leeds News), Leeds sources expect a “firm proposal” from 49ers Enterprises to take over majority control of the club, despite relegation to English football’s second-tier last weekend.

The same publication reveals that the Whites are valued at £150m compared to £420m when they were in the Premier League.

However, The Athletic has revealed that Radrizzani’s recent attempts to buy soon-to-be Serie B club Sampdoria have complicated the Americans’ potential takeover of the Championship club.

The Italian businessman has reportedly offered Elland Road as collateral as he looks to buy the recently-relegated club, something of which the 49ers were unaware.

Jacobs has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the San Francisco 49ers owners have a “big appointment” to make in the dugout, with Sam Allardyce to leave the club at the end of his short-term contract.

And the CBS reporter believes that the potential buyers’ 44% involvement in the club should lead to “fewer surprises” in the takeover.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds?

When asked about the latest on the 49ers’ potential takeover of Leeds, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think 49ers Enterprises were always very intent on completing their ownership of the club, which has been laddered.

“Leeds' relegation does not put them off, but there's still work to be done.

“Relegation changes the goalposts a little bit. But the beauty for 49ers Enterprises is that this isn't a new acquisition.

“They've been at the heart of Leeds and slowly increased their stake in the club, which should lead to fewer surprises transactionally speaking.”

What next for Leeds?

The Leeds faithful will hope the 49ers’ takeover is completed imminently as the Whites adjust to life back in the Championship.

And the Yorkshire outfit must appoint Allardyce’s successor after the 68-year-old followed Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia out of the door this season.

Leeds have spent the last three years in the Premier League and may look to cull some of their current squad, with Illan Meslier, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca and Rodrigo Moreno likely to depart.

Therefore, it will be an intriguing 12 months at Elland Road as the 49ers aim to complete a club takeover and secure an immediate return to the top flight.