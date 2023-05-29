Leeds United should be prepared to lose three of their key players due to their relegation from the Premier League, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

It has already been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that Weston McKennie won't return to Elland Road following the end of his loan spell and he may not be the last to leave the Yorkshire club.

Leeds United transfer news

Crook previously told GMS Wilfried Gnonto was attracting heavy interest from Chelsea as it is believed that the gifted Italian could leave Elland Road now they face relegation to the Championship.

Football Insider have also reported that Leeds are set to lose their 23-year-old shot-stopper with Meslier keen to take his career to the next level.

Meanwhile, English club Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Leeds’ 28-goal three-season servant Rodrigo as they look to bolster their attacking options in line for next season, with Spanish reports saying Unai Emery is keen to sign his compatriot for a cut-price fee.

It’s safe to say that Sam Allardyce (if he remains as head boss) will want to return to England’s top division on the first time of asking.

Keeping hold of some of their top players will be paramount in achieving an immediate bounce back to the Premier League and so will do their best to nail down contract extensions for their in-demand trio Meslier, Rodrigo, and Gnonto, who, according to Transfermarkt have a combined value of £49m.

What did Alex Cook say about Leeds' transfer situation?

Crook suggested that Illan Meslier, Rodrigo and Wilfried Gnonto could all be heading for the exit door at Elland Road.

“With Gnonto, I know there’s some interest from Chelsea amongst other clubs. Maybe Rodrigo might get a move, as I know he’s scored a lot of goals this season. And Meslier, despite the fact he’s been dropped, I think someone will take him. So yeah, they’re the big ones."

Could Leeds lose their key players?

Leeds' last-day relegation means many of their star players could be subject to a move either back to the Premier League or overseas this summer.

Their highest earner in Rodrigo has scored 13 goals this term, eight more than Jack Harrison, who is the club’s second-highest goalscorer. Losing the Spaniard may prove detrimental to their hopeful return.

Gnonto, 19, has recorded 0.27 assists and 4.39 progressive carries per 90, while ranking in the top 6% of his positional peers for blocks made.

Despite being dropped as of late, Meslier’s statistics, as per Fbref, still shows that he is a competent number one, with 7.9% of crosses stopped per 90 and is within the top 7% of goalkeepers in Europe’s top five leagues for defensive actions outside the penalty area.

His side’s overall poor showing in the 2022/23 campaign would have contributed to him not enduring his finest campaign, but he still has plenty of years left in the tank and could be a brilliant signing for another club.

The Yorkshire-based outfit will want to retain at least one of their brightest stars, but this seems unlikely with none of the trio eager to play in the Championship.