Leeds United have explored the possibility of signing a Karl Darlow alternative at Elland Road, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke aims to achieve an immediate promotion back to the Premier League with the Whites following their relegation to the Championship last season.

Leeds transfer news – Latest

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United goalkeeper Darlow, linked with Leeds, could leave the Magpies’ US tour to sign for Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.

The 32-year-old was part of Eddie Howe’s squad that flew to the United States for their pre-season warm-up fixtures but could leave Tyneside with the Cherries now favourites to secure his signature.

And the same report says Leeds, recently subject of a full takeover from 49ers Enterprises, remain an interested party in Darlow, but Bournemouth’s negotiations are at a more advanced stage.

This will come as a blow to the Whites, who had hoped to add an experienced figure in the vein of Darlow to their dressing room, heading into their return to English football’s second tier.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that work is underway to secure a goalkeeping addition at Elland Road, with Illan Meslier likely to depart Yorkshire during the transfer window.

According to BILD, Leeds are preparing an £8m bid for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who could act as an alternative to Darlow and Meslier.

The German giants recently rejected a £400,000 offer from VfB Stuttgart to take the 26-year-old stopper on loan, whilst Leeds are pursuing a permanent deal.

However, Stuttgart’s continued approaches for a loan move could force Leeds’ hand into placing an offer for the goalkeeper, aiming to avoid missing out on their two top targets between the sticks.

Nubel has previously earned praise from European football expert Kevin Hatchard, who spoke to talkSPORT when the stopper was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

“He is a very good goalkeeper with a [Manuel] Neuer vibe about him.

“He’s good with his feet, commanding, and he’s got a bit of arrogance about him, which I don’t think is a terrible thing.”

And Jacobs has hinted that Nubel could be available for less than £10m, representing good value for Leeds in their promotion push.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds and Nubel?

Giving the lowdown on the latest transfer news involving Leeds, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I also think they'll look for a goalkeeper, and Nubel has been the one that Leeds have explored from Bayern Munich.

“Darlow has been another player on the radar, but I think Nubel will be available for under £10m. And Leeds could be in the mix for that particular player.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Leeds?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Leeds could be prepared to strengthen all over the pitch in the remaining month and a half of the summer transfer window.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Paris Saint-Germain youngster Edouard Michut, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland, could be open-minded about a move to Elland Road, aiming to make a name for himself in English football.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has claimed to GMS that Farke is keen to keep United States midfielder Tyler Adams at the club, despite reported Premier League interest from sides such as Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Therefore, it’s shaping up to be an intriguing conclusion to the summer window for Farke and Leeds, as the Whites edge ever close to their Championship opener with Cardiff City on 6th August.