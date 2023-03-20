Leeds United are keeping “all options” open regarding their next managerial appointment at Elland Road beyond the current campaign, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites made an unsuccessful attempt at luring Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola to Yorkshire last month before settling on former Watford boss Javi Gracia.

Leeds manager news – Latest

Leeds have seen an upturn in form following the appointment of Gracia, having won seven points out of a possible 12, including a stunning 4-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

The 52-year-old has been appointed on a contract until the end of the campaign, implying that the side’s survival in the Premier League is key to his chances of getting the job full-time next season.

The Whites' director of football in Victor Orta had moved for Rayo Vallecano boss Iraola before Gracia’s appointment, but the Spanish head coach wasn’t keen on leaving the La Liga outfit mid-season.

But Jacobs believes that there are “lots of moving parts” inside Leeds at the moment, indicating that no option is off the table for club chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “We know that Andoni Iraola was a top choice, but there was no ability to get a deal done with Rayo Vallecano and Iraola wasn't that intent on leaving mid-season either.

“There are lots of moving parts with Leeds at the moment, and the best way for Gracia to get the job beyond this season is to keep Leeds up.

“But I think all options are being kept open at this stage.”

What next for Leeds?

Whilst the next managerial appointment will be at the top of Leeds’ agenda ahead of the summer, for now, the club must focus on securing the points required to stay in the Premier League.

Having gone into the international break on the back of an excellent win at Wolves, Gracia’s attentions will now turn to the Whites’ trip to Arsenal in under two weeks before a huge clash at the City Ground to face relegation rivals Nottingham Forest awaits.

On top of this, the Whites still have potentially decisive fixtures with Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham United to come in their final 11 matches, with there now being a nine-team battle to avoid the drop into the Championship.

Therefore, any talk of a change in direction in the summer will be put on hold, as the Whites desperately try to cling to their status in the Premier League.