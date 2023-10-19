Highlights Leeds United talent Archie Gray has enjoyed a spell in the first-team at Elland Road this season.

Daniel Farke hopes the England U19 international can push on this term.

The Whites travel to Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United talent Archie Gray will find it “extremely difficult” to nail down a regular first-team spot at Elland Road, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal verdict on the club and player’s happiness.

The Whites hope to immediately return to the Premier League under head coach Daniel Farke.

Gray had made a name for himself in Leeds' youth sides over recent years, but was never offered the opportunity to break into the first team. However, Farke has seen something in the talented midfielder, providing him with regular Championship minutes before the season's second international break.

Gray is making a name for himself at Leeds

Following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, the club’s talented academy prospects may have hoped for more opportunities to break into the first-team setup. Joe Gelhardt made several Premier League appearances under Jesse Marsch, including bagging a memorable winner against Norwich City as the club scraped Premier League survival during the 2021/22 campaign. However, he has been unable to push on and stake a claim to be in the first-team.

Last season, Wilfried Gnonto signed for Leeds from FC Zurich, making his name in the U21 side before establishing himself as a critical member of the first team under Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce. Meanwhile, academy prospects such as Charlie Cresswell were sent out on loan to Championship clubs to gain senior experience before breaking into the Elland Road first-team squad.

This season has seen the breakthrough of 17-year-old midfielder Gray into the setup. The teenage talent has made 13 appearances for the Whites so far, yet to register a goal or assist from his defensive midfield position. Before Saturday’s trip to Norwich City, he had started in 82% of Leeds’ second-tier fixtures this term, establishing himself as a first-team regular under Farke.

Speaking before Gray left to represent England U19’s on international duty this month, Farke revealed he would instead have kept the starlet at the club (via LeedsLive):

“If I'm honest, I would love to put him into cotton wool, but we also have to respect that there are sometimes also bigger, bigger ambitions, and we can't hide him right now each and every time.”

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gray must be careful when considering his future to avoid making a move that doesn’t benefit his career.

The academy product has become an instant hit with fans and reporters, dubbed an “unreal talent” by TEAMtalk editor James Marshment. However, the midfielder has a battle to nail down a regular place in Farke’s starting XI ahead of recent signings Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara.

Archie Gray - vs current Leeds United 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.61 14th Pass success rate 80.9% 14th Average passes per game 28.5 13th Tackles per game 1.5 5th Stats according to WhoScored

Jones believes that as long as Gray sees opportunities in this Leeds side, everybody will be happy. The journalist thinks it will be challenging for the teenager to oust Kamara from the starting lineup at Elland Road. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Gray is an exciting one, but it will still be extremely difficult for him as an up-and-comer to push somebody like Kamara out of the starting lineup. Kamara was bought for particular reasons at Leeds, and I think he will be an excellent signing for them. But, one of the good things they can use to their benefit at Leeds is that Gray will not be throwing his toys out of the pram if he doesn't get a start every week. As long as he can see opportunities in that team and make the most of them, I think everybody will be happy.”

Leeds contract news

Leeds’ sole focus isn’t just on their young talent. According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are willing to offer experienced right-back Luke Ayling a new one-year contract.

The 32-year-old sees his deal at Elland Road expire at the end of the season and is keen to establish clarity over his future. The same outlet understands Ayling will be offered fresh terms during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas’ futures remain uncertain, heading into the final months of their contracts at Elland Road. The duo could sign a pre-contract with clubs from abroad during 2024 or wait until their deal expires in the summer before choosing their next destination. Unlike Ayling, Cooper and Dallas’ futures are yet to be decided.

Leeds' upcoming fixtures

Leeds return from the season’s second international break when they face Farke’s former club, Norwich, at Carrow Road on Saturday. Three points could take the Whites within six points of an automatic promotion spot.

Farke’s side then make a midweek trip to Stoke City next Wednesday, hoping to take the share of the spoils from Staffordshire back to Yorkshire. The Whites round off October with a local derby, welcoming Huddersfield Town to Elland Road on the 28th, hoping to earn bragging rights in the local area. Therefore, it’s set to be a crucial few weeks for Farke in the race to seal Leeds’ return to the Premier League.

