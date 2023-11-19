Highlights Leeds United starlet Archie Gray is eager to become a permanent fixture in the club's setup at Elland Road and is not currently concerned about recent transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The 17-year-old can operate as a midfielder or full-back in Daniel Farke's system.

The Whites have already lost a promising talent from their academy this month and are hoping to keep hold of a key member of their first-team squad, despite reported interest in his signature.

Leeds United starlet Archie Gray is “hungry” to become “part and parcel” of the club's setup at Elland Road, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on recent transfer speculation surrounding the academy graduate.

Head coach Daniel Farke is tasked with helping the Whites return to the Premier League after their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Gray has ensured that the new manager has noticed his considerable talent and potential, and he has become a frequent feature in the Leeds starting lineup. However, the teenager’s recent displays have attracted top-flight and European interest, which could influence his decision regarding the 2024 winter transfer window.

Gray taking his Leeds opportunities

A product of the Leeds United academy, which has produced several first-team players in recent years, Gray has come to the fore at Elland Road during the 2023/24 season and is playing his part in the club’s push to return to the Premier League. The 17-year-old made his senior debut in the Whites’ 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on 6th August and has remained a regular in Farke’s starting XI ever since.

On 24th October, Farke explained how Gray’s versatility can be a valuable asset for his Leeds side during the season, having played in both his favoured midfield position and as a full-back. Speaking about the England U20 international, the German head coach said (via LeedsLive):

“He is capable to play in different positions because of his skills, and that's definitely great value. He can play the full-back position. I think his natural position is obviously the midfield, but we will see how his position develops over the next months and years.”

Following Leeds’ 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle on 11th November, Gray had played 83% of available minutes in the Championship during the 2023/24 season, establishing himself as a mainstay in Farke’s side. On 19th October, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Gray was in a difficult position to oust Glen Kamara from midfield as he looks for regular football in his favoured position.

However, following recent displays, the starlet has caught the eye of several top European outfits, with TEAMtalk claiming that Borussia Dortmund are joining Liverpool in their interest in the teenager. Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that Leeds could soon open contract talks with Gray to secure his future at Elland Road. Everton have also expressed an interest.

Archie Gray - vs current Leeds United 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.65 10th Pass success rate 81.4% 13th Average passes per game 31.5 9th Tackles per game 2.3 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Jones feels that Leeds won’t be primarily concerned by current interest in Gray and suggests the midfielder is focused on becoming part of the regular setup at Elland Road. However, the transfer insider hints that failure to secure promotion could result in his future being in doubt. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think Leeds will be especially concerned right now. Gray is ingrained in the culture of Leeds. He's hungry to become part and parcel of that team and that setup. So, I think he’ll stay at Leeds for the time being. Further down the line, it will depend on how far Leeds has been able to push themselves. If they can't get back to the Premier League, his future will surely be in doubt. But, for now, I think he just has to focus on being a Leeds player.”

Leeds transfer news

Whilst Gray’s future at Elland Road looks relatively secure for now, several members of the Leeds squad are attracting European attention. According to TEAMtalk, Wilfried Gnonto isn’t looking to force a move away from the Yorkshire giants but would consider it if an agreement was reached.

The same report claims that Everton have been linked with a fresh move for the Italy international, with Roma also monitoring his situation. Calciostyle claims that Lazio president Claudio Lotito is watching the winger closely. The winger could see a move to the Stadio Olimpico as a significant opportunity to add European football to his CV.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that Manchester City have reached a full agreement with Leeds to sign 15-year-old Finley Gorman for £1.2m. The fee is a record for a British player his age, and the Whites would lose one of their most talented prospects.

Leeds were disappointed to lose Gorman and attempted to get him to remain at the club. However, the lure of signing for the reigning treble holders and visiting their impressive training complex was enough to sway the teenager into moving to Manchester.

Leeds will return from the November international break on the 24th when they travel to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United. On the 29th, Swansea City visit Elland Road as the Whites close the month.

Read More: Leeds striker Rutter could 'unlock new levels' working with Thierry Henry