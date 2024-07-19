Highlights Leeds United are among the clubs battling to sign Daniel Jebbison on loan this summer.

The 21-year-old forward signed for Bournemouth as a free agent earlier in the window.

He could be loaned out to continue his development and a number of Championship clubs are pushing to sign him.

Leeds United are among the clubs battling to sign Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison, according to HITC.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last season following the play-off final defeat to Southampton, it’s a significant summer for the Whites as they look to go again next term. There’s been a number of outgoings, with four out of contract, while midfielder Archie Gray is among the more high-profile departures so far.

In terms of incomings, it’s been relatively quiet at Elland Road so far this window. Joe Rodon is the most notable piece of business, as his loan move was made permanent after a positive spell last season.

Leeds ‘Battling’ for Jebbison

He could be available on loan this summer

Leeds United are battling a number of clubs to sign Jebbison from Premier League side Bournemouth this summer. According to HITC, Leeds and Sunderland are the two most heavily linked with the 21-year-old.

The youngster joined the Cherries from Sheffield United earlier this month after he opted against extending his contract at Bramall Lane, and was described as having "exciting potential" by chief executive Neill Blake. After missing out on a permanent deal, a number of Championship clubs, including Leeds, are reportedly still hopeful of signing him on loan ahead of the new season.

Daniel Jebbison career stats for Sheffield United in all competitions Stat: Appearances 35 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,264

Jebbison was born in Canada, but moved to England in 2017 when he was just 13. He joined Sheffield United’s academy after a successful trial a year later and he made 35 senior appearances for the club prior to his departure this month, however his game time in recent years has been limited due to injuries and illness. Jebbison has also represented England at numerous youth levels, including the under-18s and under-20s.

Leeds ‘Open talks’ Over Potential Firpo Sale

The left-back could depart Elland Road this summer

Elsewhere, another big name could be heading for the exit door, if recent reports are anything to go by. According to Football Insider, Leeds United have opened talks with Spanish side Real Betis over the possible sale of Junior Firpo.

The article claims Betis are eager to re-sign the 27-year-old defender. While the Championship club are reluctant to let Firpo leave, it has been suggested they would be open to a sale if a suitable replacement can be signed.

Firpo signed for the Whites in 2021 from Barcelona and he has made 84 appearances for Leeds United. He previously played for Betis as a youth player and he played 43 times for the senior side during his last spell with the club.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.