Leeds United right-back and summer signing Jayden Bogle put in a 'shaky' performance as Daniel Farke's side were condemned to a Championship defeat by Burnley on Saturday, according to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth.

The Whites fell to their first league defeat of the campaign, having initially won two and drawn two of their opening four games. Luca Koleosho scored the only goal of the contest at Elland Road inside the opening 20 minutes and the hosts were unable to muster up a response.

Burnley went down to 10 men in stoppage time as defender Bashir Humphreys picked up a second yellow card, and was given his marching orders. However, with two minutes left to play, Leeds had little time to make the extra man count, and they ultimately fell to a defeat.

Bogle Criticised for Poor Performance

He joined from Sheffield United during summer window

Summer signing Bogle had a disappointing afternoon according to Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Smyth. The 24-year-old right-back was only awarded a worrying 4/10 in the player ratings and was told he looked 'really shaky defensively'.

While Burnley’s attempt for the opening goal came through no error of Bogle’s own, Smyth believes the defender was too slow to react to the shot. Later in the game, a sloppy pass to teammate Wilfried Gnonto also put the team under pressure.

Jayden Bogle stats against Burnley Minutes played 90 Goals 0 Assists 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Interceptions 0 Total tackles 1 Possession lost 12 Accurate passes 35/45 (78%)

Bogle arrived at Elland Road earlier this summer from a relegated Sheffield United side. He featured in all but four of the Blades’ top flight fixtures last term and scored three goals in that time.

He joined Leeds in July on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, with his current deal set to expire in 2028. Bogle has already become a regular in Farke’s side as he’s started all five of their Championship matches so far this season.

Whites Targeting Striker in January

Elsewhere, Farke is set to be given funds to bolster his attacking ranks in January, according to recent reports. Football Insider claim Leeds will set aside cash for a new striker in the next transfer window.

The Whites had been linked with Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda, however the article goes on to say a move is unlikely. This is due to Sunderland’s unwillingness to strengthen a potential promotion rival midway through the season.

The 19-year-old joined Sunderland from French side Sochaux last summer, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibernian. The forward remains under contract at the Stadium of Light until at least the summer of 2028.

Mayenda has played a more prominent role for his club so far this season as he’s started four of their Championship games so far. In that time, he has scored two goals and registered two assists.

