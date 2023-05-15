Leeds United target Branco van den Boomen has had “a lot of scouts checking him out” amid interest from the Elland Road outfit, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites’ immediate focus is retaining their Premier League status under the stewardship of manager Sam Allardyce.

Leeds transfer news – Branco van den Boomen

According to Fabrizio Romano, van den Boomen will not extend his contract with Toulouse, worth just over £14,000 per week, meaning that he can leave the Ligue 1 outfit for free at the end of the season.

The transfer guru also revealed that Leeds are joined in their interest by Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Marseille, Sevilla, Wolfsburg and Galatasaray, showing the Whites will have plenty of competition for his signature this summer.

Leeds’ chances of signing van den Boomen are likely to be affected by their ability to remain in the Premier League, with Allardyce’s outfit now having just two fixtures to pull themselves out of the drop zone.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that there is uncertainty over the Yorkshire outfit making Juventus loanee Weston McKennie’s loan move permanent this summer, indicating that there could be an opening for the Dutchman at Elland Road.

And the transfer insider believes that it may be the first time people have heard of van den Boomen’s name, but it’s unlikely to be the last.

What has Jones said about Leeds and van den Boomen?

When asked whether van den Boomen could be of interest to other Premier League sides following Leeds’ interest this summer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's because any free transfer option will be a nice one to contemplate.

“He comes with good reports. There's been a lot of scouts checking him out.

“So, I think this might be the first time people hear his name, but I don't think it'll be the last.”

Would van den Boomen be a good signing for Leeds?

Van den Boomen, described as “amazing” by teammate Thijs Dallinga, would be a helpful addition at Elland Road next season, should Leeds avoid the drop into the Championship.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an exceptional campaign with Toulouse, having hit the back of the net six times whilst providing 13 assists for his teammates across 38 appearances.

It’s unsurprising to see the former Netherlands U20 international given an impressive average WhoScored rating of 7.10 for his displays in Ligue 1 this term, ranking as the top player in the squad.

On a free transfer, it seems like a no-brainer that Leeds should move to secure van den Boomen’s services if they secure safety over the next two weeks.

But given the precariousness of their current situation, Elland Road hierarchy will be putting the back-burners on any future transfer business.