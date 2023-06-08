Leeds United may consider West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan as a “serious contender” for the vacant managerial position at Elland Road, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are looking to appoint a successor to Sam Allardyce, who failed to prevent the club’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Leeds manager news – Carlos Corberan

Corberan, formerly assistant manager to Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, had previously been linked with the Leeds post following the Yorkshire outfit’s sacking of Jesse Marsch before putting pen to paper on a new deal with West Brom.

However, after the club parted ways with Javi Gracia before Allardyce was shown the door at the end of his deal, the Whites now find themselves looking for another head coach as they aim to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

According to Football Insider, Corberan is on Leeds’ managerial shortlist once again, with the 40-year-old just missing out on securing a place in the Championship play-offs with West Brom this season.

And Jones claims that Leeds have “kept a close eye” on his management style and relationships with his players amid previous links of a return to Elland Road.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Corberan?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “​​Corberan is the one I've heard the most about for this job. I don't know if he's the favourite for the job, but of the names talked about, they definitely like him.

“They've considered him before and kept a close eye on his management style and how he deals with players. I think he'll be a serious contender.”

What next for Leeds and Corberan?

Leeds will still be reeling from their relegation from the Premier League, having spent the last three years in the top flight.

The Yorkshire giants will need to regroup and return to training refreshed as they aim to get out of the Championship at the first time of asking, with several incomings and outgoings expected.

However, decisions on player’s futures would ideally be made with the club’s long-term successor to Allardyce already through the door, indicating that the immediate task on Leeds’ shortlist will be to appoint a new head coach.

Having initially turned down the chance to return to Elland Road, Corberan now has to work out whether he wants the opportunity to push for promotion with Leeds amid a potential takeover from 49ers Enterprises in the coming months.

And with West Brom facing financial peril, the former Leeds assistant may feel now is the ideal time to move north of The Hawthorns as the Whites look to take the second tier by storm.