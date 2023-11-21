Highlights Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray's impressive performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

Gray's versatility as a right-back and midfielder has made him a valuable asset for Leeds, and the Yorkshire club are set to open contract talks to keep him at Elland Road.

Gray isn't the only player Daniel Farke is hoping will ignore interest from clubs in England's top flight.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has been producing some impressive performances at a young age this campaign, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed some recent comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Despite being just 17 years old, Gray has become a regular under Daniel Farke for the Yorkshire club this season. The Championship is a tough league for young players to express themselves due to the physicality, but Gray has shown he can handle the pressure and is now being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Gray has been forced to play at right-back this term as well as in midfield, with his versatility making him a useful asset for Farke. Leeds will undoubtedly be desperate to keep him at Elland Road as they push to return to England's top flight at the first time of asking, but he could have his head turned by some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Archie Gray is attracting Premier League interest

As a result of Gray's impressive performances this season, clubs are beginning to take a look at the young midfielder ahead of a potential move in January. MailOnline have recently claimed that Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Gray, with Leeds set to demand in the region of £40m. Everton and Crystal Palace are also said to be keen on the England youth international. The report has also suggested that Gray has been compared to Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold due to his ability to play in midfield as well as at full-back.

Archie Gray - vs current Leeds United 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.65 11th Minutes 1190 5th Pass success rate 81.4% 14th Average passes per game 31.5 10th Tackles per game 2.3 1st Stats according to WhoScored

It's understood that Leeds are confident that Gray will remain at Elland Road despite interest from the Premier League. Football Insider have reported that the Yorkshire club are set to enter contract talks with the youngster following his breakthrough this campaign. Gray currently has just over 18 months left on his current deal, meaning time is running out for Leeds to cash in if the midfielder doesn't wish to sign on the dotted line.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that it felt inevitable that Gray was going to be linked to some of the best clubs in England before long. When you break into a side regularly at the age of 17 at Championship level, sides in the Premier League will start to monitor the young talent.

Jones has suggested that he doesn't think comparisons to Alexander-Arnold are helpful and he's sure Gray will be taking them with a pinch of salt. The journalist adds that Gray has a promising future ahead of him and he's a fantastic player for Leeds to have and build around. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I think he's a really nice player to have within the setup, especially given that he's so young and so versatile. He is a fantastic player for Leeds to have and to build around for the future. I'm not sure that Trent Alexander-Arnold comparisons are that helpful. I'm sure that he is taking them with a pinch of salt. But obviously, it's trendy to be a fullback who moves into the middle and tries to play that sort of role. And if that's what's expected of him, then he will just try to carry that out as well as he possibly can. But yeah, I think long term, this is the player that Leeds know that they can rely on to fill any role adequately. Better than adequately, to be honest, because he's got a real promising future ahead of him."

Daniel Farke's men are being targeted

With Leeds managing to keep hold of some of their key players in the summer despite dropping down to the Championship, they will now face a fight once again when the January window opens. Crysencio Summerville is a player attracting interest, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claiming that sides in the Premier League, including Everton, Burnley, and Bournemouth, are keeping a close eye on his development.

The Toffees are also said to be keen on reigniting their efforts to bring Wilfried Gnonto to Goodison Park. The Merseyside club took advantage of Leeds' relegation by signing Jack Harrison on loan, and are now plotting a swoop for Gray, Summerville, and Gnonto too.