Highlights Leeds United have shown an impressive upturn in form, despite a difficult summer transfer window and the departure of key players.

Daniel Farke's side will be fighting for promotion, but how can they ensure they continue their impressive form?

The Whites are looking for reinforcements ahead of January, but they could be replacements for Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, who may depart.

Leeds United have enjoyed an impressive run of results over the last few months, and journalist Dean Jones has shared a positive claim to GIVEMESPORT about their pursuit of promotion, making a 'big team mentality' claim on Daniel Farke's side.

The Yorkshire club endured a difficult summer transfer window, losing a host of key players before they had even kicked a ball. Farke and his recruitment team made some smart additions, and things are starting to click at Elland Road. Ipswich Town and Leicester City were flying away at the top of the Championship, but the Whites picked up a crucial three points against Enzo Maresca's side last week.

Whether Farke's men can mount a serious promotion push remains to be seen, but there is no reason they can't be in and amongst it when the season comes to a close in 2024. Keeping hold of their remaining talents will be crucial, however, with Farke getting a tune out of his attacking players.

Daniel Farke's side are one of the best in the league currently

Although Leeds got off to a slow start to the campaign, the upturn in form we're seeing at Elland Road is seriously impressive. It was a summer of turmoil due to a host of outgoings, but Leeds have kept a core of players who are committed to the cause, despite a host of them being close to departing and ultimately remaining at the club.

Championship Form Table (Last Six Games) Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 1st - Leicester City 6 5 0 1 15 2nd - Leeds United 6 5 0 1 15 3rd - Ipswich Town 6 4 2 0 14 4th - Southampton 6 4 2 0 14 5th - Middlesbrough 6 4 1 1 13 All stats according to SoccerStats

Leeds have picked up more points than Ipswich in the last six games, despite Kieran McKenna's side being eight points clear of them in the overall table. The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto were heavily linked with leaving the Yorkshire club in the summer, but Farke has done an exceptional job of turning their attention to the task at hand - promotion.

Leeds stand a serious chance of gaining promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, whether that be through finishing in the automatic places or through the play-offs.

The Whites have gone slightly under the radar this term due to Ipswich and Leicester storming ahead at the top of the table, but Leeds are doing a superb job of creeping up on the promotion-hunting pack. The pressure might be off Farke's squad due to the lack of expectation to beat the current top two to the automatic promotion places, so they can quietly go about their work and focus on picking up points.

Jones has suggested that Leeds are back to have a big team mentality, which is exactly what they needed in order to mount a charge for promotion. The journalist adds that the Yorkshire club must continue to look forwards and not worry about the sides behind them, as they've gotten themselves into a really good situation over the last few weeks. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Leeds are back to having a big team mentality and that's what they needed. They are getting to the stage where they're on the coattails of the top two. So I think they need to continue to look forward rather than be looking over their shoulders, and worrying about how many positions they are deep into the play-offs or how many points Southampton might be behind them or anything like that. Leeds have just got to keep looking up, looking forwards, and focusing on themselves for now, because they've got themselves into a really good situation recently."

Daniel Farke is targeting an attacker

As per TEAMtalk, Leeds are among a host of clubs who are keeping tabs on Fluminense's Jhon Arias. The 26-year-old can operate on either flank, possibly hinting that the Whites are preparing for life without Gnonto or Summerville.

Leeds have shown this campaign that they can cope with losing some of their key stars, as long as their recruitment is smart and they receive adequate fees. Prior planning in case Gnonto and Summerville to head through the exit door will be beneficial as we head towards the January transfer window, which opens for business at the turn of the year.