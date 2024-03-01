Highlights Leeds United are fighting for a Premier League return.

The Whites defeated Leicester City in a crucial clash at the top of the table.

Daniel Farke and his side will believe they can win the title.

Leeds United are fighting to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, whether that be through the playoffs or automatic promotion, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the club will believe they can go on to lift the Championship title after beating Leicester City.

Last season, the Yorkshire club were relegated from England's top flight and subsequently lost a host of their players during the summer transfer window. Daniel Farke and his recruitment team worked hard in the transfer market to build a squad capable of bouncing back, and they are in with a strong chance of finishing in the promotion places.

The Whites will be hoping to lift the Championship title, but in the first few months of the season, it looked as though Leicester would be running away with it. However, after a string of positive results, Leeds have gained ground on the league leaders.

Leeds pushing for Championship title

In Leeds' previous fixture, the Yorkshire club hosted Leicester at Elland Road in a game where the away side could have maintained a healthy lead at the top of the table. Goals from Conor Roberts, Archie Gray, and Patrick Bamford ensured the Whites secured the three points, and Leeds are now just six points behind the first-placed side.

Championship table Position Club Points 1st Leicester City 78 2nd Leeds 72 3rd Ipswich Town 72 4th Southampton 67 5th West Brom 56 6th Hull City 55 Correct as of 28/02/2024

Speaking after the game, Farke pointed to Leeds' fantastic home record this season and praised the feeling and the spirit of the supporters...

“It’s a great evening for everyone connected with Leeds United. To be there with a ninth win in a row, unbeaten here at Elland Road (this season) – there are many record-breaking statistics. But even more important is the feeling and the spirit. You could feel it in the celebrations of the whole stadium."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the last 10 Championship fixtures, Leeds have picked up 27 points. No other side has managed more than 19 points during that period.

If Leeds can continue their impressive form, especially at home, there's every chance they not only finish in the automatic promotion places, but they climb above Leicester and secure their place at the top of the Championship. Their performances at Elland Road will undoubtedly play a key part in where they end up in this campaign, and they now have a run of four games against sides in the bottom half of the division.

Dean Jones - Leeds will believe they can win the title

Jones has suggested that after the victory over Leicester earlier this month, Leeds will now feel they can go on to win the title, and it's incredible that they even have a chance after the impressive start the Foxes had. The journalist adds that when you see the scenes at Elland Road, you feel there is something special going on right now. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Leeds will be believing they can win the title. It's crazy they've even got a shot really because Leicester looked like they had it in the bag. But they've clawed it back. They refused to give in when they played them the other day and they've put themselves in a great position, they've now got a really nice run of games where they have to make the most of that. If they do make the most of this run of games, then they've absolutely got a chance of winning this league. I said it would be a game that could blow the title race wide open, and it absolutely has. But Leeds have found themselves in a very intriguing situation. Now when you see the scenes around Elland Road, you do get the feeling that something special is going on right now and that they believe that they'll try and go all the way."

Leeds fighting to keep hold of star

Remaining in the Championship next season will be a disaster for the Yorkshire outfit for multiple reasons, one of them being that they will struggle to keep hold of some of their best-performing players from the current campaign. Archie Gray is starting to attract interest from the Premier League, and the Whites are expecting offers in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool one of the sides who want to secure his signature.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that some of the Liverpool hierarchy have a strong relationship with Gray's family. However, the feeling from the player at the moment is that plying his trade at Elland Road will be hugely beneficial, with Farke giving him regular minutes in a competitive league.