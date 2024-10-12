Leeds United are not on the verge of signing free agent Cheikhou Kouyate although negotiations are ongoing, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The transfer window may be closed, but clubs can still move to sign those not currently tied to another club and after injuries in the middle of the park mounting with Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu the latest to face spells on the sidelines, the club are exploring that market.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds side currently sit fifth in the Championship standings after nine games with 16 points to their name, winning four, drawing four and losing one in the league so far this season.

Kouyate ‘not a done deal’

Leeds are exploring their options in midfield

Free agent midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has been heavily tipped to join the club and journalist Graeme Bailey reported on Friday that terms have been agreed with the 34-year-old, and he has already undergone a medical in West Yorkshire.

However, Jacobs has heard something different, and the deal doesn’t appear to be as advanced as initially reported. He claims Farke’s side are exploring a deal to sign the midfielder as a free agent, and parties have discussed a short-term deal until the end of the season.

"Leeds are exploring a deal to sign Cheikhou Kouyaté on a free transfer. Not a done deal as of tonight despite reports of a medical exam. Parties have discussed a short-term contract until the end of the season. Leeds will make a final decision soon."

Cheikhou Kouyate 23/24 stats for Nottingham Forest in all competitions Stat: Appearances 14 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 344'

A decision on whether Leeds push ahead with the signing is still to be made, and is expected sooner rather than later. The Championship club will return to action after the international break with the visit of Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Kouyate, a Senegal international, began his senior career in Belgium, and has had previous spells in the Premier League with West Ham, Crystal Palace and, most recently Nottingham Forest. He departed the East Midlands club in July following the expiration of his contract and has been a free agent ever since.

Leeds ‘Consider’ Upgrade on Meslier

The goalkeeper has had a difficult start to the season

In other news, Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier faces a significant run of games as the club are reportedly considering an upgrade in January. The 24-year-old made a significant error in the 2-2 draw against Sunderland before the international break, and there are question marks over his long-term future at the club.

Reports this week emerged that the club have concerns over the Frenchman, and may consider signing a new goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window. They claim his inconsistencies over the years have made it difficult for the club to push forward.

Meslier was born in France and is a product of the Lorient academy. He made 30 senior appearances for the club in total before he joined Leeds on loan back in the 2019/20 season.

That move was made permanent at the end of the season, and he has now amassed just shy of 200 appearances for the Yorkshire club. This season, he has kept five clean sheets from their nine league games so far.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt - correct as of 12/10/2024.