Leeds United could lose the services of Cody Drameh and Georginio Rutter this summer as transfer insider Dean Jones evaluates the likelihood of the duo leaving at Elland Road before the window’s deadline on Friday.

Head coach Daniel Farke has a busy few days ahead as he aims to build a Whites squad capable of challenging for promotion this season.

Leeds transfer news – Cody Drameh and Georginio Rutter

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Djed Spence’s arrival at Leeds will allow Drameh to leave Elland Road on loan or permanently before Friday’s transfer deadline. The right-back will not sign a new deal with the Whites as the signing of Spence blocks his pathway for regular first-team football with the Yorkshire giants. The 21-year-old signed for Leeds for £1m from Fulham in 2020 but has been unable to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI in that time.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have claimed that Leeds are willing to sell striker Rutter to Ligue 1 giants Lyon if they can recoup the club-record £35.5m they spent to sign him in January. The same outlet claims that, earlier this summer, Farke’s side rejected a £25m approach from Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old who started at Salford City last night.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Drameh and Rutter’s Leeds futures?

Jones believes “the writing is on the wall” for Drameh at Leeds, whilst Rutter can leave if Lyon “can stump up the cash.”

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “The writing is on the wall for Drameh now. It was a bad night for Leeds and an especially bad day for him as Spence arrived at the club, and then he didn't see a minute of action in the Salford defeat. Farke had tried to send out positive messages at the weekend, so you give him the benefit of the doubt in a moment like that, but his actions since then are not of a man who trusts the player or has any plans for him. Drameh will be leaving Leeds very soon, and it'll probably have to be a loan this late in the day, but they are open to a sale if they can open up the right avenue.

“The story on Rutter - it is true too. He can leave Leeds if Lyon stump up the cash. We'll see how that opens up over the course of Wednesday because it's not an easy one. A very busy time ahead.”

What next for Leeds this summer?

Leeds should be busy in the final days of the transfer window at Elland Road. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Leeds to finalise a deal to sign Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas, given Farke is keen on the 22-year-old’s services.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that negotiations to sign Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara are at the final stages, with the Finland international expected to sign this summer. The same reporter also claims that Wilfried Gnonto will remain at Leeds this summer despite handing in a transfer request earlier this month following the rejection of Everton’s £25m offer.