Leeds United are shortly set to announce the signing of French free agent Josuha Guilavogui, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano - ending their drawn-out search for a defensive midfielder.

A long-term injury afforded to star midfielder Ethan Ampadu has seen the Welshman ruled out until at least the new year, leaving manager Daniel Farke with a huge dilemma in the centre of midfield, as the former Chelsea star's absence not only voids quality, but experience too. The Whites have been searching for a new man for quite some time - and it appears they have finally landed one of their targets, with Romano stating that the club will announce Guilavogui shortly in their bid to return to the Premier League.

The report from Romano states that Guilavogui has signed his contract to move to the Elland Road club as a free agent, with the deal to secure his signature being completed - and as such, an official club statement is set to follow in which the 34-year-old is set to be announced as a new player in West Yorkshire.

Leeds had tried to sign Premier League stalwart Cheikhou Kouyate on a free transfer earlier in the season, but he failed his medical and with experience needed in their ranks, the Whites have opted to sign the former Wolfsburg star on a free after his contract at Bundesliga side Mainz expired this summer.

Guilavogui began his career at French outfit Saint-Etienne, making 108 appearances for the Ligue 1 side before his efforts attracted La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. It wasn't exactly a fruitful spell under Diego Simeone, whose side went on to win the top-flight, but Guilavogui went to Wolfsburg - where he spent two seasons on loan before enjoying seven years on a permanent move.

265 appearances and a German Cup later, Guilavogui earned the majority of his seven France caps before his move to Germany - and having played for Mainz last season, he is a signing that defines experience. Whether or not he will turn up for the Whites immediately is another question, having not started a game since March - but his experience in the dressing room will be vital.