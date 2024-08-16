Leeds United are considering signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson ahead of the transfer deadline day, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Angolan attacker is firmly on Daniel Farke’s radar as the German tactician looks to bring in more creativity following Crysencio Summerville’s departure to West Ham earlier in the window.

The Whites are looking to bring in further reinforcements to their first-team squad after losing the likes of Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell following their unsuccessful attempt at a Premier League return, while Georginio Rutter is on the verge of a move to Brighton.

Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James remain the only first-team wingers in the squad, and both featured in an entertaining Championship opener against Portsmouth, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Leeds are yet to find a replacement for Summerville and have identified Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe as a top target to fill the Dutchman’s void at Elland Road.

According to Jacobs, if Rowe joins Leeds, the Whites could find themselves in a battle with Norwich for Benson, who is also being eyed by the Canaries.

Farke Wants Creative Winger Signing

Benson, who has previously been described as "sensational", is rumoured to be leaving Turf Moor this summer, just two years after joining Burnley from Belgian side Royal Antwerp on a long-term deal.

The 27-year-old endured a tough season under Vincent Kompany last year, as he barely featured for the Clarets in the Premier League, racking up just 110 minutes of playing time.

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GMS, revealed that several clubs in the Championship are thought to be interested in acquiring the Angola international ahead of the transfer deadline:

“Manuel Benson is still there as well. The Burnley winger on Leeds’ radar too. And Daniel Farke would like a little bit more creativity and somebody that can provide regular goal contributions. “So Benson is another possibility. And if they want Benson, they'll maybe find themselves up against Norwich as well, because if Jonathan Rowe goes, they will probably enter that race as well.”

The Belgium-born footballer was also linked with a January move away from Turf Moor, but Kompany reportedly convinced Benson to stay until the end of the season.

Upon his return to Championship football, the 27-year-old will be hoping to recapture some of his impressive 2022/23 form, where he scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances.

Manuel Benson Burnley Stats (2022/23 Championship) Games 33 Goals 11 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 135 Minutes played 1,490

Leeds ‘Preparing Offer’ for Jonathan Rowe

Canaries holding out for £15m

Leeds United are expected to present an initial proposal for Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe in the coming days, according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites are reportedly keen to step up their interest in the explosive winger and believe they stand a chance against Marseille in the battle for the 21-year-old.

The Ligue 1 giants already saw their first bid for Rowe, believed to be worth around £10m, rejected earlier this month – Norwich are thought to be holding out for £15m.

Norwich’s academy graduate Rowe is coming off a breakthrough season in the Championship, netting 12 goals and registering two assists in 32 appearances under boss David Wagner.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-08-24.