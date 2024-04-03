Highlights Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray could potentially sign a new deal at Elland Road this summer.

The Whites academy product has been one of Daniel Farke's most consistent players during the 2023/24 season.

Gray has been the subject of reported interest from Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray could sign a new deal which would earn him a 'bumper pay rise' at Elland Road this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Whites are leading the race to secure their place in the top-flight for the 2024/25 campaign after suffering demotion to the Championship on the final day last term.

Daniel Farke was appointed as Leeds head coach in 2023, as they aim to make an immediate return to the Premier League, having already achieved the feat twice with Norwich City. Gray has been one of Leeds' breakout stars in their return to the second tier and has attracted interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Gray enjoying breakthrough season at Leeds

Heading into the 2023 summer transfer window, Leeds had little to shout about. The Whites had just been relegated from the Premier League after Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce failed to steer the club away from a Championship return.

Leeds were set to sell several key players who wanted out after the club’s demotion to the second-tier of English football. The departure of Tyler Adams to AFC Bournemouth and Weston McKennie's return to Juventus meant a gap was opening up in the middle of the park for new head coach Daniel Farke to fill. Despite the additions of Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara, the German head coach identified one talent capable of making his breakthrough at Elland Road.

Archie Gray hadn’t played a minute of senior football before being handed his debut in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City during the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Championship season. Operating in central midfield, the 18-year-old put in a showing of someone ten years his senior, reading the game well and dictating the play.

Farke has chosen to stick with Gray as a regular in his lineup and has trusted the teenager to cover at right-back when injuries and sales meant the Whites were short on numbers at the position. Gray scored his first senior goal on 23rd February in a 3-1 Championship victory over Leicester City, a result that could prove crucial at the end of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gray has played in 87% of available minutes throughout the 2023/24 Championship season, starting in 88% of games.

In November 2023, The Daily Mail claimed that Liverpool are preparing a summer bid for Gray that could cost over £40m. Recent reports have also added Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to the list of suitors monitoring the England U21 international. GMS sources understand that anyone who wants to buy Gray must come up with a 'mega offer' and, even then, Leeds won’t want to listen.

Leeds hold all the cards in negotiations over Gray’s signature. The midfielder’s contract is set to run until the summer of 2028. However, our sources are aware that 'big clubs' will see an opportunity to pounce if they don’t secure their return to the Premier League. But, Leeds are hopeful they can hang on to Gray, even if they fail to go up. The exciting talent could even sign a new contract and significantly boost his pay during the summer, which would detract suitors from his services for the time being.

Archie Gray - vs current Leeds United 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.75 =10th Pass success rate 83.7% 12th Average passes per game 36.1 10th Tackles per game 2.2 1st

Kalvin Phillips could consider Leeds return

Leeds will have plenty of irons in the fire ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window as they hope to prepare for their Premier League return. The Whites will find preparations for the market complex, with their top-flight or Championship status yet to be confirmed.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (2nd April) that Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could consider a return to Leeds. The 28-year-old left Elland Road to sign for the reigning treble holders during the 2022 summer transfer window in a deal worth £45m.

However, a lack of minutes led to Phillips joining West Ham United on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season during the recent winter transfer window. The Leeds-born star has been enduring a torrid time at the London Stadium and missed out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the March internationals. But a return to Elland Road would be possible if Farke’s side confirmed their place in next season’s Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 03-04-24.