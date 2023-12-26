Highlights Leeds United could be tempted to sign an attacking midfielder during the 2024 winter transfer window to boost their creativity in the final third at Elland Road.

Leeds United could be tempted to sign a No. 10 during the 2024 winter transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones considers the need for a creative midfielder at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has been tasked with securing the Whites’ immediate return to the Premier League after the club were relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Leeds have made a solid start to the campaign but trail behind an automatic promotion spot, currently occupying a place in the lottery of the play-offs, which the club will ideally want to avoid at the end of this term. Farke has overseen a rebuild of the squad after many players made a hasty departure from Yorkshire following their demotion to English football’s second tier.

Leeds’ lack of a No. 10

During the 2023 summer transfer window, Farke oversaw the departure of 16 players at Elland Road as he looked to reshape the squad’s mentality after their relegation from the Premier League. One player part of that cull was attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who would join Bundesliga and Champions League outfit Union Berlin on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The United States international could only score one goal and register three assists across 40 appearances during his debut and only season with Leeds to date. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (15th December) that the former Aaronson and Farke could be set for ‘very frank’ discussions on his return to the club next summer.

However, the former RB Salzburg star represented the Whites’ only out-and-out attacking midfielder, capable of playing just behind the centre-forward. Farke would bring nine players to Elland Road during the same transfer window as Aaronson’s departure, none of which would claim their favoured position is playing in between the lines as a No. 10.

Joel Piroe, who signed from Swansea City in August in a deal which could eventually reach £16m, has often been asked to drop into the position and pick the ball up to mixed results. Meanwhile, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara are more familiar with sitting in deep-lying midfield positions and aren’t necessarily adept at providing a regular source of chances for forwards.

Unsurprisingly, with the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, this has led to calls for Leeds to scout out a No. 10 who can boost their creativity in the final third.

Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin stats 2023/24 Appearances 19 Goals 0 Assists 0 Sent off 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-12-23

Dean Jones on Leeds’ need for a No. 10

Jones understands why Leeds fans would want a No. 10 but feels that this is similar for many teams across the Championship and that the club must ensure they’re covered across the field. The journalist feels the Whites have enough creativity to get around their lack of an attacking midfielder. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I can understand why Leeds fans might want a No. 10. But I think it does feel like a luxury many teams would like in the Championship. I think you've got to ensure that you're covered across the field in terms of depth when it comes to injuries before you worry too much about a situation like that. I still think Leeds have got enough creativity to get around this. But it is a craving that seems to be growing at the moment. So, once we're into January, if things continue to slide slightly, I can see a temptation to do something like that.”

With January just a matter of days away, Farke will be looking at potential areas where he can boost his squad to ensure he gives himself the best chance of achieving promotion to the Premier League come the end of the 2023/24 season. One man guaranteed to remain at Leeds for the remainder of the season is centre-back Joe Rodon, who was signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur during the 2023 summer transfer window.

However, on a visit to young patients at Leeds General Infirmary, the Wales international was asked if his future would be resolved in January. Rodon responded diplomatically, insisting that he couldn’t answer the question and that his focus was simply on the next match (via LeedsLive):

“I can’t answer that question. All I can focus on is the next game and see what happens. Of course [I’m here for the season], and my job is to give everything and try and be as successful as I possibly can with this team, this club.”

Leeds know their chances of securing Rodon’s signature permanently could hinge on their ability to secure promotion to the Premier League come the end of the campaign. However, the 26-year-old’s future will no doubt be discussed internally at Elland Road.