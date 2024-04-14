Highlights Crysencio Summerville has been a standout player for Leeds this season, and he's attracting interest from top Premier League clubs this summer.

Despite the attention, Summerville is committed to Leeds and focused on helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are also working on securing the future of midfielder Archie Gray, who is attracting interest from big clubs.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest from the Premier League, but journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that he's committed to the Elland Road outfit and is focusing on the remainder of the season.

Summerville has been lighting up the Championship this season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. With the summer transfer window fast approaching, the Dutch winger finds himself at the centre of attention, and it's no surprise with Leeds currently plying their trade in the second tier.

The 22-year-old has undoubtedly been one of Leeds' best players this campaign, and they might need to guarantee promotion to the Premier League in order to convince him to remain with the club.

Summerville Attracting Interest This Summer

According to HITC, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among a list of eight clubs who are considering a move for Summerville ahead of the summer transfer window. Chelsea, Arsenal, and West Ham United are also said to be monitoring the young winger.

Summerville signed a contract extension last season, committing to Elland Road until 2026, but the lure of playing for a club competing not only in England's top flight, but also in Europe, could be too much for him to turn down. The Yorkshire outfit are in with a strong chance of finishing in the promotion places, and it could be vital to help them convince players such as Summerville to stick around.

Crysencio Summerville - stats vs Leeds' Championship squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.70 1st Man of the match awards 14 1st Goals 17 1st Assists 8 2nd Shots per game 3.1 1st Key passes per game 2.7 1st Crosses per game 1.5 1st Dribbles per game 2.4 3rd Fouled per game 1.7 2nd Correct as of 12/04/2024

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the campaign that Summerville is worth more than £25m, and since then, his value may have increased further.

Ben Jacobs - Summerville is Committed to Leeds

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Leeds' priority and Summerville's priority is to get them into the Premier League. If that happens, then Summerville, from what I hear, is very committed to Leeds. He is enjoying playing under Daniel Farke and he's very much ignoring the noise. There's been no concrete approach to Leeds yet. There's been no talk of valuation. Even though we hear, understandably, a lot about interest, clubs are not stupid. They know when is the right and the wrong time to make an approach."

Archie Gray Set for New Deal

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that young midfielder Archie Gray is starting to attract interest from 'big clubs' and they could look to pounce if Leeds fail to gain promotion from the Championship. As a result, the Yorkshire outfit could look to offer him a new deal, despite his current contract running out in 2028.

Reports have even suggested that European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are interested in the England youth international, but our sources have confirmed that it could take a 'mega offer' for Leeds to allow him to depart.

