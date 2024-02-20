Highlights Winger Crysencio Summerville may stay loyal to Leeds United if they get promoted.

European clubs are interested in signing the impactful young winger.

Leeds may struggle to keep hold of Summerville if they fail to gain promotion.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has started to attract interest after an impressive season in the Championship, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that he would expect the Dutchman to stay at the club if they are promoted back to the Premier League.

Summerville couldn't help prevent the Whites being relegated to the Championship last season, but he's played a crucial role in their fight to finish in the promotion places this term. Naturally, clubs around Europe are starting to show an interest in the winger, considering he's been one of the best-performing players in England's second tier so far this campaign.

The 22-year-old arrived at Elland Road for a fee of just £1.3m from Feyenoord back in 2020, so Leeds could be set to make a hefty profit if they decide to offload Summerville in the upcoming transfer window. In an ideal world, the Yorkshire outfit gain promotion back to the Premier League and Summerville remains with the club ahead of next season, but if they stay in the Championship, he could seek a departure.

Summerville attracting interest from the Premier League

According to Football Insider, both Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa are monitoring the progress of Summerville and are considering making a move in the upcoming summer transfer window. Considering the impact he's making at a young age, it's no surprise that teams in the top tier of English football could make a move to secure his signature in the near future.

Crysencio Summerville's compared to Georginio Rutter and Daniel James - Championship 2023/2024 Per 90 Stats Crysencio Summerville Georginio Rutter Daniel James Goals 0.57 0.20 0.47 Assists 0.30 0.37 0.28 Expected goals 0.44 0.34 0.35 Shots 3.40 3.02 3.02 Shots on target 1.28 1.01 1.12 Tackles 1.77 1.34 1.21 Successful take-ons 2.64 3.05 1.21 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 19/02/2024

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton, Bournemouth, and Burnley have also taken a look at Summerville in the past, but nothing has ever advanced due to Summerville previously indicating that he wanted to stay at Leeds, in the summer and January transfer window. Brown has also suggested that Leeds could be a bit nervous about the future of Summerville if they don't gain promotion.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Summerville could be worth north of £25m, and if an interested club signed him for that price then it would be considered a bargain. Although the 22-year-old has shown loyalty at Elland Road so far, he will likely be desperate to be plying his trade regularly in a top division.

Ben Jacobs - Summerville is loyal to Leeds

Jacobs has suggested that Summerville has shown plenty of loyalty to Leeds as of now and despite speculation surrounding his future, he's remained a model professional throughout. The journalist adds that if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League, the Yorkshire club will have a good chance of keeping, but if they don't go up, it's a different story. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Potentially [he could leave if Leeds fail to gain promotion]. I think once again, as I've said many times with Crysencio Summerville, he's been very loyal to Leeds. During all the speculation in the last two windows, he's been a model professional, and there was a big contrast in the summer between how Wilfried Gnonto behaved, all be it he's been excellent since as well, versus how Summerville acted. And Summerville is relishing his time at Leeds, and he's performing superbly as well. So if Leeds get promoted, then I would expect Summerville to want to stay. Naturally, if they don't go up, it's a different story."

Premier League clubs could raid Leeds

A report from The Express has focused on players that could be seeking departures in the summer transfer window, especially if Leeds fail to gain promotion. Some of their squad is starting to attract interest from England's top flight, and the Whites could face a fight to keep them at Elland Road.

Archie Gray, Wilfried Gnonto, Summerville, Joe Rodon, and Ethan Ampadu are all players who might not remain with the Yorkshire outfit. Finishing in the promotion places is going to be crucial for Leeds for multiple different reasons, but it's certainly going to be a difficult task.