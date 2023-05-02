The father of an eight-year-old boy who went viral after some Leeds United players ignored him and other fans at the team hotel has now given his side of the story.

Leeds’ players, who were on the south coast for their Premier League clash against Bournemouth, received widespread criticism after the footage from Sunday morning went viral on Twitter.

Dylan Wale was the youngster in the video. The sight of him waving to his heroes but not even receiving so much as a glance back upset and angered many people.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan labelled the players “selfish arrogant pr*cks”, while the team later apologised via a statement on the club's website.

What has the young Leeds fan's father said?

While the video looks damning, the young boy’s dad has now spoken out and given a very different version of events.

Dylan’s father, John, says the family were unaware of the uproar on social media until Monday morning.

He claims some of the players, including Luke Ayling, and manager Javi Gracia interacted with his son, who was apparently ‘over the moon’ with his experience at the hotel.

"We live in Southampton but we heard Dylan could get the chance to see his heroes at Bournemouth," Mr Wale told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"He had a fantastic day. Luke Ayling fist bumped him, Javi Gracia came and tickled his chin and had a chat with him, Jack Harrison had a laugh with him, Adam Forshaw came down the stairs with his hand out to high five him and Brenden Aaronson signed an autograph. Max Wober turned and said hi, Willy Gnonto said hi. He was buzzing. He's got three autographs, we had a great day and there you have it. Then this morning, Caleb his elder brother spotted this post from SportBible and I was gobsmacked.

“The video just shows the players who didn't say hi. We know full well they're under pressure, they're trying to stay in the Premier League and we're devastated because we don't want to be involved in negative press."

Mr Wale expressed his belief that there was no need for the players to say sorry, despite the backlash on social media.

He continued: “Why should they apologise? Do they all have to say hello? You've got headphones on, you're trying to focus on a very important game, the press are slating you saying you're not very good at your job, the fans are turning on you and you're expected to be on your best behaviour all the time. We all make mistakes.

"They don't need to make an apology as far as I'm concerned. I don't want the players slated. Weston McKennie for instance. He's been torn apart by the press and he's probably fed up with everything going on. Just because they play football or they're millionaires or whatever doesn't mean they don't have things on their mind. They're performers on the football field."

Young Dylan was particularly thrilled to meet Jack Harrison.

"He was over the moon to meet Jack," Mr Wale added. "He told Jack his mum fancies him and she was ready to kick him, she said ‘don't embarrass me like that’ and Jack chuckled. He still hasn't come down from cloud nine yet."