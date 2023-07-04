Leeds United are close to securing the appointment of head coach Daniel Farke at Elland Road, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites have been looking to appoint a successor to Sam Allardyce since their relegation from the Premier League in May.

Leeds manager news – Daniel Farke

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, as of Monday evening, Leeds are expected to confirm the appointment of Farke as their new head coach within the next 24 hours.

The same journalist claims that terms have been agreed between the club and manager and that the news could be confirmed even if the 49ers Enterprises takeover of the club isn’t sealed first, with training starting on Wednesday.

Farke will be looking to secure Leeds’ return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a disappointing season in which three managers tried and failed to turn the tide around for the Yorkshire giants.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the 46-year-old former Norwich City manager was the outstanding candidate on the Whites’ shortlist.

And the journalist claims that the club and head coach are at a “crucial stage” where the German’s appointment is close to being sealed.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Farke?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Farke is still the man they want the most. I wonder if this is complicated by the whole 49ers process going on at the moment, so it's not easy to find this stuff out.

“But he's the man they want, and we're at a crucial stage where I believe it's close to getting over the line.”

Will Farke be a good managerial appointment for Leeds?

Farke could be the ideal man to help Leeds make an immediate return to the Premier League, boasting an impressive track record as a Championship manager.

The recent Borussia Monchengladbach manager has won English football’s second tier twice with Norwich City, proving himself to be somewhat of an expert at getting out of the division the right way.

Whilst that is an exciting prospect for the Leeds faithful, who are desperate for a return to the top flight, he has also presided over an immediate Premier League relegation during his time at Norwich and was sacked with the club bottom of the league during his second crack at the division.

However, Leeds’ immediate focus is making a swift return to the Premier League, and Farke is undeniably capable of lifting the Whites back into the big time this season.