Leeds United's links to Daniel Farke as a potential new manager at Elland Road now have 'a bit more prominence', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Yorkshire club are on the hunt for a new manager after being relegated to the Championship.

Leeds United manager news - Daniel Farke

It was an absolutely catastrophic season for Leeds after finishing in the bottom three in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia were unable to get a tune out of the squad, with Sam Allardyce appointed for the last four games.

Allardyce also struggled, gaining just one point out of a possible twelve.

Leeds will now be in the market for a new boss with the hope of guiding the club back to England's top flight at the first time of asking.

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has confirmed that Farke has impressed during initial discussions with the club, with Brendan Rodgers also a target.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, however, has also confirmed that Farke has held talks with Celtic as a replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

However, it's understood that the Scottish Premiership side are close to reappointing Rodgers as their manager, possibly opening the door for Farke to move to Elland Road.

What has Jones said about Farke?

Jones has suggested that links between Leeds and Farke have 'a bit more prominence' than the links to Celtic, but he's also questioned the managerial process from the club, with different profiles of managers being spoken to.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's a bit strange at the moment. The type of managers that they are going for seem to be a bit all over the place in terms of profile.

"So, it's not totally clear what we're getting. Farke, at the moment, has also been linked with Celtic, but the Leeds rumours do seem to have a bit more prominence to them right now."

What's next for Leeds?

Over the next few months, with the transfer window open, Leeds are likely to lose some of their key players from their time in the Premier League.

Recruiting well will be pivotal as they aim to bounce back, and it's certainly not going to be easy with some of the clubs in the division

Relegated sides Leicester City and Southampton will be in with a chance, and it's rare that all three sides return to England's top flight at the first time of asking.