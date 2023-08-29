Leeds United expect to find out the availability of Djed Spence by the end of play today at Elland Road, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the areas the club could strengthen this week.

Daniel Farke hopes to make several additions to his Whites squad in the final few days of the transfer window.

Leeds transfer news – Djed Spence

According to The Athletic's Phil Hay, Leeds are closing in on the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur right-back Djed Spence. The former Nottingham Forest loanee was one of the most highly-rated prospects in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign but struggled to make an impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the following season after a £20m move from Middlesbrough.

A return to the second tier could be on the cards for the full-back once hailed “unbelievable” by pundit Ian Wright, as Leeds evaluate the prospect of securing his signature. Meanwhile, the same report claims that Leeds believe deals for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri and Genk winger Joseph Paintsil aren’t dead, despite rumours of setbacks in their pursuit.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed All fees from Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Leeds and Spence?

Jones is informed that the full-back and midfield areas are two positions Leeds are prioritising before Friday’s transfer deadline, whilst dropping his verdict on Amiri, Paintsil, and Spence, valued at a combined £24m by Transfermarkt.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “Amiri and Paintsil have been pretty high-profile pursuits, in that they have been played out publicly over recent days, but Leeds have been frustrated in both instances and not entirely because of anything wrong at their end. They are trying to get the deals done and had very much thought it was going well, particularly with Amiri, but signing players like this when you are in the Championship is harder than doing it in the Premier League, and they’ve run into some concern over the weekend.

“Leeds have had a long list of names linked over the past couple of weeks, and we head towards deadline trying to work out exactly where they are still keen to strengthen beyond those just mentioned. I heard that a full-back and central midfielder were the two key positions they were prioritising, so that is where I would be looking next, and it does make sense that Leeds are looking at Djed Spence. I’m told Leeds are expecting to find out by the end of play on Tuesday if they can get full agreement on a deal.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Leeds this summer?

With the summer transfer window’s deadline drawing ever closer, Leeds will aim to strengthen their squad, looking for an immediate return to the Premier League. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto still hopes for a late window move away from Elland Road, having seen a transfer to Everton blocked thus far.

Romano has also revealed that Leeds are in advanced negotiations to sign Rangers and Finland midfield Glen Kamara, who has already accepted personal terms on a switch from Ibrox to Elland Road. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk claims that the Yorkshire outfit are eyeing a move for Leicester City full-back Luke Thomas, with Junior Firpo currently sidelined and due to return in mid-September.