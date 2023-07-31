Leeds United majority owners, 49ers Enterprises, intend to make off-the-field improvements at Elland Road, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are looking to an improved future after previous owner Andrea Radrizzani left the Championship club earlier this summer.

It has been a turbulent summer at Leeds, who are preparing for life back in the Championship after their three-year stay in the Premier League ended last season.

The late appointment of Sam Allardyce didn’t inspire the change required to turn the Whites’ fortunes around, and they now aim to make an immediate return to the top flight.

At the beginning of July, Leeds confirmed the arrival of former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, who led the Canaries to two promotions as Champions from the Championship during his time at Carrow Road.

Later in the month, 49ers Enterprises assumed majority control of the Elland Road outfit as Radrizzani stepped aside after seven years at the helm of the Yorkshire club.

The 49ers, who own NFL giants San Francisco 49ers, will demand a return to the top flight from Farke as they aim to turn Leeds into one of the country’s most successful clubs again.

According to the Daily Mail, new chairman Paraag Marathe is drawing plans to extend Elland Road to a 55,000-capacity stadium, with various corporate facilities added to revamped north and east stands.

Costs have been estimated at £200m to carry out a much-needed redevelopment of Leeds’ beloved home, which will go some way to bridging the gap between the Whites and some of England’s most successful clubs.

And Jacobs believes these plans will help Leeds “modernise” and make more money from the old stadium.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds?

When asked if Leeds’ plans for an Elland Road redevelopment will excite the fans, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think that's true. Leeds have ultimately gone down, and that will set the club back.

“But 49ers Enterprises have always been fully invested in the project. And we know, historically, that Elland Road is a big priority. That will help Leeds to move on, modernise and ultimately make more money from the football club.

“49ers Enterprises are not just thinking about this project in terms of the football side. They are also looking at this in terms of how they can bring the club on par with the top teams and the top brands. To do that, as Manchester United are finding, you must consider where you will invest your capital.”

What next for Leeds this summer?

Whilst plans to develop Elland Road will take priority at some point soon, Leeds’ immediate focus is making a return to the Premier League.

However, they may have to do this without young Italy international Wilfried Gnonto, who now wants to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

But the same transfer insider has also claimed to GMS that Leeds are more willing to sell fellow wide man Jack Harrison, who reportedly has a £16m release clause in his contract, according to Football Insider.

And Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, believes that Swansea City striker Joel Piroe would be a good signing for the Elland Road outfit this summer.