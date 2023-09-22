Highlights Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu has been a "revelation" at Elland Road, according to presenter Joe Wainman.

Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu has been a “revelation” at Elland Road, as presenter Joe Wainman reviews the “insane” signing with GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Daniel Farke hopes to achieve promotion at the first time of asking with the Whites.

Leeds transfer news – Ethan Ampadu

Following relegation from the Premier League last term, Leeds ensured they had a clear out of their squad, making room for fresh additions willing to push for an immediate return to the top flight. As many as 15 players were allowed to depart Elland Road throughout the summer, including key figures such as United States internationals Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, wingers Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra, and Spanish midfielder Marc Roca.

Meanwhile, Farke sanctioned nine arrivals before the 1st September transfer deadline, including Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, Werder Bremen’s Ilia Gruev and Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara. The Whites also secured season-long loan deals for Tottenham Hotspur duo Djed Spence and Joe Rodon, whilst Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony arrived in Yorkshire in a swap loan deal for Sinisterra. Spence has recently seen himself ruled out for eight weeks due to a knee injury, which will come as a blow to Leeds, as Wainman recently told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the signing of Chelsea midfielder Ampadu opened up the club’s summer business. The Wales international arrived at the Championship club in a deal worth £7m this summer, bolstering Farke’s options in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old spent last season at Serie A outfit Spezia, gaining invaluable experience which has stood him in good stead for a move to the Championship.

Ampadu couldn’t hold back his delight at signing for Leeds when speaking to LUTV (via WalesOnline):

“I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold. Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously, we are now in the position we are in, but we all want more. When I spoke with the boss, as soon as I got off the phone call, I knew what I wanted. He really impressed me. He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player. That all helped me choose Leeds United.”

The Welshman also claimed that former teammate Adams helped convince him to sign for the Elland Road outfit despite his recent departure to Bournemouth.

“Tyler and I got on well [at RB Leipzig]. When the interest was there, I gave him a message, and we spoke a little bit. He couldn’t speak highly enough about the club. He’s a good friend, and we have always stayed in touch. I have also seen a lot of the positive messages that I have received, so thank you to everyone. I am very excited this has happened and for the project ahead.”

Ethan Ampadu - Season-by-season stats Season (Club) Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016/17 (Exeter City) 13 0 1 3 0 2017/18 (Chelsea) 7 0 0 1 0 2018/19 (Chelsea) 5 0 0 0 0 2019/20 (RB Leipzig) 7 0 0 1 0 2020/21 (Sheffield United) 29 0 0 4 0 2021/22 (Venezia) 30 0 3 12 1 2022/23 (Spezia) 34 1 1 11 1 2023/24 (Leeds United) 7 0 0 3 0 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Wainman said about Leeds and Ampadu?

Wainman has expressed his delight at signing Ampadu for just £7m, given the price elite players in the position, such as Moises Caicedo (£100m), have moved for this summer. When asked if Kamara will have to bide his time before breaking into Farke’s starting XI, the presenter told GIVEMESPORT:

“Yeah, definitely. I think Ampadu has been a revelation. To think that number sixes are going for the price that they are. Just look at the club we got him from in Chelsea who spent over £100m for Caicedo. I'm not saying he's on his level, but I think you forget that Ampadu is only 23. It's insane. He made his professional debut at 15, his first international start for Wales at 16 and his debut for Chelsea at 17. So, he's done so much in such a short time.”

What next for Leeds and Ampadu?

Following Leeds’ Championship clash at Hull City on Wednesday evening, the Whites welcome Watford to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, aiming to press on in their race for promotion. Farke’s side then make the long trip to Southampton the following weekend, aiming to gain three points at the expense of another side looking for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Home fixtures with Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City round off Leeds’ next set of games before the season’s second international break. After a difficult start to the campaign, Farke hopes his side can settle into a rhythm and begin to find some consistency as he looks to add to the two Championship titles he’s already won during his time in charge of Norwich City.