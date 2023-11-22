Highlights Leeds United are among a trio of clubs who are considering taking legal action against Everton.

Whether Leeds have a case remains to be seen, but journalist Dean Jones has hinted that it could have a 'stain on their season' if they follow through.

The Yorkshire club have been able to switch their focus to on-the-pitch matters this campaign, so there's an argument they should continue to do so.

Leeds United could be looking to sue Everton after they were found guilty of breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT how it could be a 'stain on their season' rather than something that could have a positive impact.

The Toffees were recently given a 10-point deduction, the biggest sanction in Premier League history. As a result, Everton have dropped into the relegation zone as a punishment for something they did in the past. Clubs such as Leeds won't be happy, as they have been punished after the Yorkshire club suffered relegation to the Championship.

Being demoted from the Premier League certainly has an impact on finances for a club, but whether Everton's situation has directly played a part in Leeds' relegation is up for debate.

Leeds are looking to sue Everton

As per MailOnline, Leeds are among the clubs who plan to sue Everton for £300m after the Toffees were found guilty of breaking spending rules. The report claims that senior figures of various clubs, including Leeds, have recently held talks to reaffirm their plans to take action against the Merseyside club. Burnley, Leeds, and Leicester all previously threatened to sue Everton before the 10-point deduction was announced, and they could be set to follow through.

Martyn Zingler from The Times has recently reported that the same panel who opted to give Everton their recent sanction will be the ones to decide on whether the likes of Leeds will receive compensation, which could be a boost for the Yorkshire club in their claims. Key figures in the footballing world have argued that the punishment received by the Toffees was incredibly harsh, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see the same group stamp their authority once again.

Any side looking to fight for compensation have 28 days from receiving the ruling on the Goodison Park club, which came on Friday 17th November, to formally pursue a claim. Whether any club will actively push to move forward with their case against the Toffees remains to be seen, as there is certainly no guarantee that they will be on the winning side.

Everton have received their punishment and paying out compensation to clubs could be catastrophic for them, but it appears that the likes of Leeds, Burnley, and Leicester have little sympathy. Although the charges against Everton weren't specifically to do with payments regarding players or on-the-pitch matters, there is certainly an argument that over the financial years in which they were investigated, they would have gained an advantage by spending more than allowed.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has discussed the prospect of Leeds pursuing a case to sue Everton for the financial impact their relegation has had on the club, and the journalist believes that it could be a stain on their season with things going so well on the pitch. Jones adds that he does understand the situation Leeds are in, hinting that he wouldn't blame them for pushing ahead with the case, but with all the focus being on what Daniel Farke is doing on the pitch, it's improving every aspect of the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think there's definitely some caution to be had here because things have turned around at Leeds recently and I think that the focus on things being better on the pitch has definitely improved every area of the football club. I think that if they were suddenly overshadowed by a big legal case where they're trying to bring down Everton, it might just be a stain on the season rather than something that much good can come of. I say that, but I do still understand Leeds' situation."

Leeds might not be successful with their case

Everton survived last season by the skin of their teeth, with Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton all being relegated to the Championship. If the Toffees were to drop down to England's second tier, then they would have only replaced one of the trio, so the Merseyside club could argue that they can't all be eligible for compensation.

If Everton were to have received their 10-point deduction last term, then Leicester would be the side to have avoided relegation. It remains to be seen whether any of the aforementioned trio have any case at all, but Leeds will certainly feel there is no harm in trying as dropping down to the Championship will have undoubtedly had a major impact on their current financial situation.