Leeds United are set to lose a number of key players at the end of the 2023/24 campaign when their contracts at Elland Road expire.

It was a busy summer transfer window for Leeds after dropping into the Championship last season, with plenty of incomings and outgoings sanctioned at the West Yorkshire club. Key figures like Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Robin Koch all waved goodbye to the club, with new boss Daniel Farke tasked with a hefty rebuild.

The Whites splashed around £30 million on fresh talent, as new faces arrived at Leeds, both on permanent deals and season-long loans. However, with attention already starting to switch towards next summer's plans, Leeds could find themselves in a tricky situation once again, as seven first-team regulars are all out of contract.

Here are all seven contracted Leeds players whose deals run out at the end of the campaign, according to Transfermarkt.

7 Luke Ayling

A modern-day Leeds legend, Ayling was part of the Championship-winning team from 2019/20 and featured regularly for the side during their three-year Premier League stint. The fullback made close to 100 Premier League appearances during his spell with Leeds in England's top flight, with the majority of those coming as a starter.

It had at one point looked as if Ayling would depart Leeds at the end of last season, but the full-back's existing deal - pocketing him £25k a week - was extended in February 2023, meaning it is now due to expire in June 2024 instead. Ayling boasts over 260 appearances for the three-time English champions, with his departure - should it materialise at the end of the season - signaling the end of an era.

6 Liam Cooper

From one stalwart to another now, with Liam Cooper's contract also worth £25,000 a week and also edging towards its expiry date. Dubbed a 'real leader' by journalist Dean Jones during an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Cooper has been part of the furniture at Elland Road ever since his arrival in 2014.

Much like teammate Ayling, the 32-year-old has over 260 outings in a United shirt and was the man who captained Leeds to promotion in 2019/20. Retaining the armband for the 2023/24, Cooper will be hoping he's able to replicate that achievement by guiding Leeds to an immediate Premier League return. Whether he'll still be at the club by that point though, remains to be seen.

5 Lewis Bate

A product of the Chelsea academy, Lewis Bate swapped west London for West Yorkshire back in July 2021, signing a three-year contract with the club. Now, almost at the end of his original deal, it's safe to say it's a move that hasn't exactly gone to plan for either party.

Bate spent the entire 2022/23 season out on loan at League One side Oxford United, where he featured 35 times across all competitions for the U's. However, upon his return to Elland Road, the midfielder hasn't been blessed with opportunities on the field, as he mustered up just one senior appearance in the first 13 matches of the season.

4 Jamie Shackleton

The first and only Leeds Academy graduate on this list, Jamie Shackleton broke into the Whites' first team back in 2018, but hasn't yet gone on to hit the heights many expected he would achieve. Instead, five years on from his senior debut, it looks as if the Wakefield-born star will be allowed to depart the club when his contract expires in the summer.

A regular for Millwall while on loan there last season, Shackleton has proven he can cut it at Championship level. But the 24-year-old midfielder faces a race against time to convince the United hierarchy he's worthy of a contract extension beyond next summer.

3 Ian Poveda

Another one of Leeds' 2019/20 title winners, Ian Poveda has endured a mixed time while contracted at Leeds and it looks as if the ex-Manchester City youth prospect might be about to wave goodbye to the Whites this summer.

Making the move to Leeds midway through that campaign, Poveda barely featured for the Yorkshire club during the title run-in, mustering just four appearances in the league from January onwards. And from that point on, it's been a bumpy ride for the former England under-20 international, who has been sent out on loan twice during his Leeds career - firstly to Blackburn Rovers in the 2021/22 campaign, before spending the following 2022/23 season with Blackpool.

2 Sam Byram

Somewhat of a cult hero at Elland Road, Sam Byram returned to the club he'd made his name with this season, penning a short-term contract with the Championship outfit. As part of Leeds' summer rebuild, Farke sanctioned the signing of Byram, who made over 100 appearances for Leeds during a spell between 2012 and 2016.

However, despite the welcome return, Byram only put pen to paper on a one-year deal, meaning the 30-year-old could be out the door once again when the campaign comes to a close. It's unlikely he won't be offered a renewal, given he's featured regularly in the starting-11 during the 2023/24 season for Leeds. But, depending on their fortunes in regard to promotion, Byram could once again find himself searching for a new club next summer.

1 Stuart Dallas

And finally, another modern-day legend at Elland Road, Stuart Dallas is the seventh Leeds player whose contract is set to expire when the current season comes to a close next summer.

Reportedly pocketing £45,000 per week, Dallas is among the highest earners at the club, with the United chiefs no doubt wary of overspending on players' contracts. That could pose a problem for the Northern Ireland defender, should he wish to extend his eight-year stay with the club.

Arriving back in 2015 for the bargain price of £1.5 million, Dallas boasts over 260 appearances in a Leeds shirt and will certainly go down in the football club's history. However, because of a nasty leg break picked up at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign in a game against Man City, Dallas failed to play a part in any of Leeds' 2022/23 fixtures and will probably be let go when his contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.