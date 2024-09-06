Leeds United are considering offering a new contract to Patrick Bamford after securing Wilfried Gnonto's future, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites see a new deal for their star forward as ‘a priority’ as they look to retain Bamford at Elland Road for the foreseeable future.

According to Jacobs, Bamford is also willing to extend his contract with Leeds and has "never had an issue" with playing in the Championship despite opportunities elsewhere.

With his current deal set to expire in 2026, the 31-year-old was linked with an Elland Road exit during the summer transfer window but now appears content to extend his stay. However, Jacobs suggests Bamford’s injury history remains a point of consideration for the 49ers.

Leeds chiefs recently handed winger Gnonto a new deal until 2028, ending speculation over the Italian international’s future at Leeds.

Bamford ‘Willing’ to Extend Contract

‘He doesn’t want to go anywhere’

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GMS, suggested that Bamford is happy to remain at Leeds and is willing to extend his current deal beyond 2026:

“I think 49ers Enterprises may wait a little bit longer with one or two, to try and put themselves in a stronger negotiating position. “And therefore we may not see a flurry of renewals, as per Willy Gnonto in the next few days or weeks. “Bamford, I'm told, is a priority, though, and he's willing to extend and has never had an issue playing in the Championship compared to other options. “He's very loyal to Leeds, he doesn't want to go anywhere at this stage. The consideration there will be whether he can stay fit and whether Leeds wish to offer a long-term contract, knowing that he's had so many unfortunate problems with injuries.”

Bamford’s current deal reportedly sees him earn £70,000 per week – more than any other player in the Leeds squad, according to Capology.

Last season, the 31-year-old went on an impressive scoring run in the Championship, after not starting any of the first 25 games of the campaign, netting seven goals in 10 appearances between January and March.

Bamford’s only start so far this season came in Leeds’ 3-0 defeat to his former club Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. He is yet to score or assist in 112 minutes of action.

Since joining Leeds in 2018, the 31-year-old has made 190 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 60 goals and providing 22 assists.

Patrick Bamford Leeds United Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Minutes played Championship 33 8 1 186 1,485 FA Cup 3 1 1 133 133

Leeds Beat Celtic to Tanaka Signing

The Japan international arrived on deadline day

Leeds United beat Celtic and several European clubs to the signing of Ao Tanaka this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old midfielder was reportedly eyed by several clubs across the continent, including Danish side Midtjylland and Serie A outfit Como. Tanaka arrived at Elland Road on deadline day as a last-minute addition after the Whites missed out on targets like Gustavo Hamer and Dejan Ljubicic.

The Japanese international shone at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-09-24.