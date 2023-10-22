Highlights Leeds United fans may find a Nadiem Amiri development amsuing, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The midfielder had looked set to sign for Daniel Farke's side at Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

The Whites hope to achieve an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United supporters could be “having a little laugh to themselves” over Nadiem Amiri’s lack of minutes at Bayer Leverkusen since rejecting a move to Elland Road during the summer, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers with GIVEMESPORT why he turned down the opportunity to sign for the club.

Daniel Farke is tasked with securing an immediate return to the Premier League for the Whites. The Championship outfit had identified the Leverkusen midfielder as someone who could improve their prospects in the middle of the park. Having looked set to put pen to paper, Amiri decided against a switch to English football’s second tier and stayed put at the BayArena.

Leeds’ failed pursuit of Amiri

Heading into the final weeks of this year’s summer transfer window, Leeds had plenty of business to conduct. Farke wanted to build a side capable of challenging for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Eventually losing the services of 17 players, Leeds needed to be active in the market’s final days. Having sold Tyler Adams, refusing to extend the loan of Weston McKennie, allowing Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca to leave temporarily, and letting Adam Forshaw go at the end of his contract, there were noticeable gaps in the middle of the park.

Leeds made their first splash in the transfer market by signing Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu. The Wales international had plied his trade in Serie A for the previous two seasons, gaining top-level experience to take into the Championship. Farke’s side had been credited with interest in Rangers and Finland’s Glen Kamara, a player they signed in the final days of the market.

Meanwhile, the Whites looked set to secure the signature of Bayer Leverkusen’s Amiri. The 26-year-old was on the verge of sealing a £5m move to Elland Road before a late change of heart scuppered the transfer. Leeds claim they sent the player away following his wage demands, having had to pay for his own private jet back home.

Amiri reportedly flew over to look at the city with his family and representatives and even visited the club’s Thorp Arch training ground. However, Kicker claims that Amiri had agreed on personal terms and committed to signing before his major U-turn, which the Yorkshire giants have since refuted.

Presenter Joe Wainman has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds shouldn’t return for Amiri during the winter transfer window after the farce towards the back end of the summer market.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Ilia Gruev (Werder Bremen) Undisclosed Glenn Kamara (Rangers) Undisclosed Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds fans will chuckle at the fact Amiri has played just over five minutes of football for Leverkusen this season. The transfer insider admits that it’s never been clear why a move didn’t go through. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“It was a bit of a messy situation in the end. Amiri was wandering around Leeds city centre, and seemed like he was getting a feel for the place. And then, ultimately, whether he priced himself out of it or didn't fancy it, we've never totally understood why it didn't go through. But I'm sure a few Leeds fans are having a little laugh to themselves because he's not getting any games.”

Leeds’ £5m Amiri replacement

Thankfully for Leeds, they secured another midfield addition following Amiri’s failed transfer. On the penultimate day of the window, the Whites confirmed the £5m signing of Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev.

The Bulgaria international has struggled to impact Farke’s side this term, making three appearances in the late stages of Championship victories against Millwall, Watford and Bristol City. However, the 23-year-old still provides Farke with another midfield option, which had looked uncertain following the failed transfer of Amiri.

Meanwhile, academy midfielder Archie Gray has been allowed to blossom on Leeds’ return to the second tier. The 17-year-old had made 12 appearances in the second tier, playing in 85% of available minutes and establishing himself as a regular feature in the middle of the park.

Leeds’ chances of promotion to the Premier League

A mixed start to the season has left Leeds looking at a spot in the play-offs rather than automatic promotion to the Premier League. A run of three games without victory on their return to the second tier immediately put the Whites on the back foot, but improved form in recent matches has sprung them into the upper echelons of the Championship.

Upcoming fixtures against Stoke City and Huddersfield Town represent an opportunity for Leeds to claw back some ground on the top two before they face high-flying Leicester City on 3rd November.

