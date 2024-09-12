Leeds United have got another exciting young talent coming through the ranks this summer in Mateo Joseph, according to Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff.

The Whites were dealt a major blow during the summer after losing talented young stars like Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to Premier League clubs after they failed to get promoted back from the Championship last season, losing in the playoff final.

But despite that, Daniel Farke has led the team to an unbeaten start in the second-tier once again this season after four games, and pundit McAnuff has identified young forward Joseph as someone to keep an eye on over the course of the season.

Mateo Joseph a 'Very Exciting' Prospect

Spaniard has started every league game so far

After breaking into the first-team last season, many fans wanted to see youngster Mateo Joseph given an opportunity to lead the line in the run-in after Patrick Bamford's injury problems and Joel Piroe's poor form.

That never happened, but after a strong pre-season the 20-year-old has been given a chance by Farke to be the main man this season, starting all four Championship games so far this season. After registering one goal and two assists in 328 minutes of action so far, Joseph has caught the eye of pundit McAnuff who told the BBC Sport 72+ Podcast that he is the next exciting prospect for Whites fans to be proud of.

“Yes they lost the player we all felt were going to leave, but Mateo Joseph I think now is an exciting young prospect. He didn’t get a lot of game time last season.”

While his reputation in England grows with his performances for Leeds United, his international reputation is growing too after being dubbed an 'electric talent'.

After switching allegiances from the Three Lions to Spain's youth teams, Joseph came off the bench during the most recent international break to score the winning goal against Scotland Under-21's and continue his fine form.

Joseph is expected to be named in the starting lineup once again this weekend when Leeds host fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley on Saturday lunchtime.

Related Max Wober Could Make 'Dramatic' Leeds United Exit Leeds United could be set to lose defender Max Wober to Galatasaray this week in a major blow to Daniel Farke's squad plans.

Daniel James Ruled Out For Weeks

Winger has suffered a setback

While Joseph's form is seen as a positive thing for the Whites right now, they have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of the weekend clash with Burnley after Daniel James was ruled out for another four weeks.

The Wales international suffered a hamstring injury at the end of August against Hull, and it was hoped that he would be able to return to action after the international break after a period of rest and rehabilitation. But manager Farke revealed in his press conference before the Burnley game that things haven't quite gone to plan for James, and he is now likely to only return after the next international break at the end of October.

"Also [there is] some bad news with Dan James, he had a re-injury during his rehab, sadly it’s even worse than before. He is out for four weeks."

Daniel James's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 43 8th Assists 7 4th Goals 13 3rd Shots Per Game 2 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 4th Match rating 6.99 4th

Farke still has wide options available to him with Wilfried Gnonto, Largie Ramazani, Brenden Aaronson and loanee Manor Solomon competing for the winger positions as Leeds push to get promoted back to the top-flight.