Leeds United were “very, very pleased” with how Crysencio Summerville decided to remain at Elland Road during the summer transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on his future heading into the new year.

The Whites hope to immediately return to the Premier League under the stewardship of head coach Daniel Farke this season.

Leeds endured an upheaval throughout their squad during the summer as they aimed to rebuild following a disappointing campaign last term, which saw them relegated to the Championship. And keeping hold of some of their best players will have provided Farke with a boost in the early stages of the campaign.

Leeds endured a transitional summer

Leeds would always be a fascinating club to watch in the summer transfer window, having seen relegation from the Premier League confirmed following a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on the season’s final day. It marked the end of Sam Allardyce’s short spell in the Elland Road dugout after Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia were dismissed earlier in the campaign.

Following Farke’s appointment, the German head coach sought to immediately reshape the squad, which was due to undergo several changes following demotion to the second tier. Key figures such as Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo were let go, with Leeds sanctioning 16 departures on a permanent deal, on loan or at the expiry of their contracts.

The Whites also sought to reinforce Farke’s squad with fresh talent, hungry to drive the club back into the Premier League. Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu has filled the void in the holding midfield role, whilst Rangers and Finland international Glen Kamara provides experience in the middle of the park.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Djed Spence and Joe Rodon have arrived on season-long loans alongside AFC Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony, who replaces Luis Sinisterra in a swap deal. Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow offers experience in the dressing room and cover for young French stopper Illan Meslier.

And Swansea City striker Joel Piroe represents Leeds’ marquee signing of the summer, having proven he can find the back of the net regularly in the Championship. However, the club's ability to hang on to some key talent has proven invaluable this season.

In April, Football Insider claimed that Leeds could have accepted offers between £25m-£30m for winger Summerville, with Newcastle United among those monitoring his situation. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Burnley had made an offer worth £20m for the Dutchman towards the end of the summer transfer window. The Italian journalist claims that the Clarets, Bournemouth and Everton were all interested in Summerville’s signature, with several Premier League outfits lurking ahead of January.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes the 22-year-old is not angling for a mid-season move when the winter transfer window opens on 1st January.

Crysencio Summerville - stats vs Leeds' current Championship squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.75 1st Man of the match awards 5 1st Goals 6 1st Assists 4 2nd Shots per game 3.6 1st Key passes per game 2.6 1st Crosses per game 2.2 1st Dribbles per game 2.3 2nd Fouled per game 1.8 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Jones claims Leeds were delighted with Summerville’s decision to remain at the club during the summer and says the Elland Road outfit will “fight everything they can” to keep hold of him. The journalist also believes the side’s impressive form will prevent the Netherlands U21 star from being “snapped up” in January. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Leeds were very, very pleased with how he decided to stay with them. He's been very focused on trying to get Leeds back to where they want to be. I think that it helps Leeds that things are starting to go well because if they weren't going well, I think it would be almost certain that Summerville would be snapped up if he was putting in these individual performances and the team weren't getting results. But as it is, Leeds will fight everything they can to keep hold of him.”

Leeds transfer news

As we approach the winter transfer window, the Leeds faithful will naturally be starting to wonder about the club’s possible business to aid their promotion push.

According to TEAMtalk, the Whites are among several clubs who have scouted Fluminense midfielder Jhon Arias. The 26-year-old is an attack-minded player who can operate on the left and right flank. The Colombia international is preparing to take on Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final next weekend and is also being monitored by Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rangers.

Meanwhile, Farke will prepare to maintain Leeds’ impressive form as they aim to close in on an automatic promotion spot. The German head coach leads his side to Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday evening, before a home clash with Plymouth Argyle welcomes in the season’s third international break.

