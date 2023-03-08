Leeds United fans “won’t be happy or excited” with the performances of club-record signing Georginio Rutter at Elland Road, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The £36m acquisition is yet to hit his best form for the Whites as Javi Gracia looks to keep the club away from relegation.

Leeds news – Georginio Rutter

Having struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League as well as being unable to get regular minutes under his belt, it’s safe to say that Rutter has been an underwhelming presence at Elland Road thus far.

Former Whites defender Jon Newsome has criticised the 20-year-old’s “naïve” showings for the Premier League outfit and believes that the striker could be in for a “rude awakening,” telling BBC Radio Leeds (via LeedsLive): "Somebody’s got to direct him, somebody’s got to coach him. But then, he picks the ball up 30 yards from our goal and gets turned and tries to do a stepover on a centre-half or midfielder, and loses possession on the edge of our box.”

"Just little things like that, where you look and it’s naïve. It’s quite worrying for me, because I look and think, ‘wow, if you think you can play that kind of football in this league, then you’ve got a real rude awakening’."

Jones has previously suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Gracia could “unleash” Rutter after the young talent found opportunities hard to come by under Jesse Marsch.

But the journalist now believes that Rutter “has struggled so far” in line with the goalscoring problems throughout the side.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Rutter?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think there are flashes of hope for Rutter. But overall, Leeds fans won’t be happy or excited watching him at the moment and you certainly wouldn't expect him to become the answer to all your problems.

“I think it's too early to make a fair assessment on him, but he has struggled so far.

“From a Leeds point of view, looking for goals is just a massive issue at the moment.”

How has Rutter performed this season?

The two-time France U21 international is yet to bag his first goal or assist since making the move from Hoffenheim to Elland Road, having played in just 316 minutes worth of action across eight appearances.

However, the Plescop-born starlet has already shown his capabilities in front of goal during his time in Germany, having hit the back of the net 11 times whilst providing eight assists in 64 outings for his former employers.

But an average WhoScored rating of 6.27 for his displays in the Premier League ranks the youngster as the fourth-lowest-performing player of those still with the club this term, indicating that an improvement in his showings will be required if he is to be a success at Elland Road.

Therefore, for a price of £36m, it’s clear to see why the Leeds faithful are hardly enamoured with Rutter’s start to life in Yorkshire.