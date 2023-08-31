Leeds United should be “reaching the final stages” of a deal to sign Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara at Elland Road today, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest update on negotiations.

Daniel Farke hopes to bolster his Whites squad to give his side the best chance of earning an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news – Glen Kamara

Leeds have been left light in the midfield following their relegation to the Championship last term. The Whites’ demotion to the second tier has unsurprisingly paved the way for several exits out of Elland Road this summer, especially in the middle of the park.

United States captain Tyler Adams has departed for Premier League Bournemouth in a deal worth more than £20m. International teammate Weston McKennie was allowed to leave Elland Road at the end of his unsuccessful loan spell from Juventus in the second half of last season. Meanwhile, midfielders Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson have joined Real Betis and Union Berlin on season-long loans, respectively, while Adam Forshaw was released at the end of his contract this summer, eventually signing for Championship rivals Norwich City.

Leeds have gone some way to revamping their midfield department, with the signing of Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu for a reported £7m fee plus add-ons. But the Whites want to add another body in the middle of the park and have reportedly agreed to a £5m deal with Rangers for the services of Kamara. And Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the midfielder is currently on his way for a medical ahead of a move to Elland Road.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Leeds and Kamara?

Jones believes that news of Middlesbrough edging out Leeds to sign Lewis O’Brien has emphasised the importance of the Yorkshire outfit completing the signing of Kamara.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “This should be reaching the final stages today, and the news of Middlesbrough winning the race to sign O’Brien should mean Leeds put even more emphasis on making sure Kamara becomes a Leeds player in the coming hours. It’s dragging on longer than anticipated, given where things were earlier in the week, but, so far, there is no sign that this is in serious danger.”

What next for Leeds this summer?

It could be a busy remaining few days of the transfer window for Leeds, who hope to sanction outgoings and welcome incomings this summer. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds could move for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley before the window shuts on Friday. However, the journalist claimed the Elland Road outfit would have to persuade the Glasgow giants to part with the Dane, which could prove a stumbling block as they are reluctant to lose his services at this stage.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds will be handed a boost if they can retain the services of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra before the window’s closure tomorrow. The transfer insider believes that retaining the wingers would elevate Leeds’ promotion chances “ten-fold” ahead of Saturday’s Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday.