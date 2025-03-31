Former Leeds United academy graduate Morten Spencer has tragically been forced to retire at just 21 years old. The midfielder shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional social media post on Sunday, revealing that a rare health condition has ended his playing career.

Spencer spent five years at Elland Road, representing both the Under-18 and Under-21 squads. He also had spells with Sunderland and Derby County before being diagnosed with a cardiac issue that ultimately forced him to step away from the game.

Although primarily a midfielder, Spencer also played as a central defender during his career. A highly promising talent from a young age, he earned international caps at youth level for both England and Norway, having played youth football since the age of just four.

Morten Spencer Opens Up About Early Retirement

There has been a massive outpouring of love for the youngster

Spencer announced the decision this week in an emotional Instagram post accompanied by a slideshow of black-and-white photos from his career, in which he said he was 'heartbroken' to be sharing the news. He wrote (see the full post below):

"Heartbroken to be saying this. I will be retiring from professional football due to a cardiac problem I can't carry on with. All I've ever known is to kick a ball and I have learnt everything from the game. I'm thankful and proud of what I have achieved. "I will never forget the memories I have created along an amazing journey. Football is in my DNA and I will continue to support everyone who helped me along the way."

Tottenham's Archie Gray wrote: "All the best mate," as he showed his support for his friend. Spencer and Gray featured together 13 times for Leeds' Under-18 and Under-21 teams. Meanwhile, Crysencio Summerville added a heart and praying emoji. Former Leeds defender Ian Harte also commented, writing: "Gutted for you Morten! Stay strong."

At international level, he represented England twice at Under 15s and then switched allegiance to Norway, for whom he turned out at Under-15 and Under-18 level. It was expected that he would break into Leeds' first-team at some point, but that never materialised, and he joined Derby County last summer, but despite making six Under-21 appearances for the Rams, he retires without featuring for the first-team.