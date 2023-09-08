Highlights A Leeds United star faces an uncertain future at Elland Road this month.

The attacker would like to leave but hasn't attracted much interest in his services.

Leeds have offloaded 15 players but could sanction further departures.

Leeds United star Helder Costa’s future at Elland Road is uncertain, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with several potential outcomes for the winger.

Whites head coach Daniel Farke hopes to build a committed side this season and secure the club’s immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news – Helder Costa

Much was expected of Costa following his initial loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer of 2019. The 29-year-old winger provided 13 goal contributions for the Whites during the 2019/20 season, helping Leeds return to the Premier League after almost a twenty-year absence from the top flight.

Costa’s performances secured him a permanent move to Elland Road in a £16m deal, aiming to make a name for himself in the Premier League, having hardly set the world alight at the first attempt with Wolves.

But the Angolan international struggled to adapt to the top flight again, providing six goal contributions across two seasons, before being shipped out on loan to Valencia and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad. Last year, journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Costa had become the forgotten man at Elland Road during his time in La Liga with Valencia.

Despite sanctioning a temporary move to Al-Ittihad last season, Costa returned to Leeds during the summer transfer window but wants to leave the club permanently. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Turkey, Greece, Australia and Qatar remain on the table as potential destinations for Costa after the Saudi Arabian transfer window shut on Thursday.

Leeds - record sales Fee Raphinha (Barcelona) £47m Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) £42m Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United) £39m Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) £23m Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Atletico Madrid) £14m All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jacobs said about Leeds and Costa?

Jacobs has claimed that there hasn’t been much interest in Costa, though namedropped Saudi outfits Al-Taawoun and Al-Shabab as interested parties before the Pro League’s transfer market closed on Thursday. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“There hasn't been that much interest in Costa. There had been a few Saudi enquiries, and also in Turkey. We need to wait and see what happens. There's a possibility that he will leave for sure. On the Saudi side, he received an approach about three weeks ago from Al-Taawoun, and Al-Shabab, under their old board, had explored a deal. We've seen a couple of Turkish clubs also make enquiries too. So, I think Leeds’ preference would be to find a solution there. But we must wait and see what happens now because, at the end of August, nothing was particularly concrete or close to being done. Now, of course, from the position of a player, there are fewer options on the table. So, you will get some players, regardless of what the club thinks, that just prefer to sit it out until January or see whether they can change the manager's mind between now and then because, in the new year, there may be more options available to them.”

Could Costa remain at Leeds until January?

With interest in Costa little to non-existent, there’s a high possibility that the winger remains at Elland Road beyond the expiry of several transfer windows across the globe. What is uncertain, is how the experienced wide man reacts to the disappointment of not securing a move elsewhere.

There has been little to suggest that Costa would throw his toys out of the pram and could welcome the opportunity to begin to repay some of the £16m Leeds spent on signing him from Wolves four years ago. However, Farke has claimed that Costa is not in his plans and that the attacker was open about his desire to leave the club (via the Yorkshire Evening Post):

“Helder, it's clear. So, we were quite open. He was quite open. He wants to leave the club, and there will be a decision. So, more or less, from the beginning of pre-season, he was not in our plans, and we were not in his plan, so it's fair to think there will be a solution.”

Could anyone else leave Leeds this month?

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, Leeds have offloaded 15 players, whether permanently or on loan, and could seek to sanction further departures if the opportunity arises.

Having spent the last few months recovering from an injury, left-back Junior Firpo could leave Leeds this month. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed early in the summer window that the 27-year-old would depart Elland Road during the market to try a new experience following the Whites’ relegation. Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has claimed that centre-back Liam Cooper turned down a move to Saudi Arabia during the window, hinting that his services could still be available.