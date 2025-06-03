Leeds United have enquired about signing Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Dutch outlet FR12.

The Yorkshire club managed to secure promotion to the Premier League this season, beating Burnley to the title. Daniel Farke's side face an important summer as they look to build a squad capable of avoiding relegation from England's top flight next term.

In the last two Premier League campaigns, all sides who were promoted from the Championship the season before have been relegated. The gap between the two leagues is increasing, so it's imperative that any side coming up need to recruit efficiently and ensure they have enough to stay in the division.

Leeds Enquire About Igor Paixao

Could cost £34m

According to a report from Dutch outlet FR12, Leeds have made contact to sign Feyenoord winger Paixao. The Eredivisie outfit are set to demand in the region of £34m to allow him to depart, but with his contract running until 2029, they aren't under any pressure to offload him this summer, hence the hefty price tag.

Igor Paixao's Feyenoord Stats (2024/25 Eredivisie) Games 34 Goals 16 Assists 14 Minutes per goal 180 Minutes played 2882

Paixao has enjoyed a sensational campaign with Feyenoord, so it's no surprise that the Dutch outfit are looking for a big fee to allow him to depart. Leeds will undoubtedly want to make a statement ahead of the Premier League season, and adding a player of Paixao's calibre would certainly do that.

Reports have suggested that Leeds owners, 49ers Enterprises, are willing to spend over £100m on new additions in the summer transfer window as they aim to build a squad capable of staying in the Premier League. The signing of Paixao, described as 'electric' by The Next Wave, would take a large chunk of that, unless the Yorkshire club can haggle down the asking price.

At the age of 24, the Brazilian forward is already making a significant impact at senior level, and there's a chance that he's yet to reach his full potential, but whether he can translate his form to the Premier League remains to be seen.

