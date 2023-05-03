Leeds United’s manager Sam Allardyce should drop goalkeeper Illan Meslier ahead of the Whites’ trip to Manchester City this weekend, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 68-year-old has replaced head coach Javi Gracia for the final four Premier League games of the season at Elland Road.

Leeds news – Illan Meslier

After last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth, Meslier has come in for criticism from fans and pundits alike.

His mistake in flapping at a corner allowed Jefferson Lerma to score his and the Cherries’ second goal of the day.

Speaking after the game, former Leeds defender Jon Newsome has been critical of the 23-year-old’s actions in the build-up to the goal, which made it 2-0 to the hosts.

“That’s awful, dare I say, from the keeper, Meslier, that’s really, really poor,” Newsome told BBC Radio Leeds (via LeedsLive).

However, full-back Luke Ayling has leapt to the goalkeeper’s defence, saying: “He’ll learn from it, and I’ve got no doubt he’ll go on to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. This spell is a learning spell for him, and we’ve got four big games coming up, and he’ll be needed in those games. Hopefully, he can find his form.”

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Meslier won’t want to play in the Championship next season, with the Whites sitting above the relegation zone on goal difference.

But Jones has suggested that the £30,000 per week earner could do with a spell on the sidelines, having endured a difficult few weeks at Elland Road.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Meslier?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It can't be any worse than to take him out for a game. Even if it's just for one game to take him out, let him watch a game from the side and see if the new goalkeeper performs any better. I think it probably is time to look at that one.”

How has Meslier performed for Leeds this season?

It has been a horrendous few weeks for Meslier and the Leeds backline, having shipped 18 goals in their past five games, which has resulted in the sacking of Gracia.

The France U21 international has conceded 67 goals in his 34 Premier League appearances this term, keeping just five clean sheets across the campaign.

And with fixtures against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to come, the Whites will likely need to pull off at least one shock result if they are to secure their Premier League status for next season.

Allardyce may feel that a reshuffle is needed to get a tune out of the side heading into the final games of the season.

And Meslier could be the first victim of a potential shake-up in the team selection as Leeds desperately try and cling to their Premier League survival hopes.