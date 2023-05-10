Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce won't care about dropping Illan Meslier, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old is having a difficult season, but he's certainly not the only one at Elland Road.

Leeds United news - Illan Meslier

Of the 37 goalkeepers who have featured in the Premier League this season, Meslier is the third youngest, as per FBref.

The Frenchman ranks 32nd for save percentage, the same statistics site shows, which is a key reason why Leeds are struggling so much this campaign.

It's been difficult for Meslier and Allardyce opted to take him out of the limelight ahead of his first game in charge at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.

Speaking, Allardyce revealed how Meslier wasn't happy with the decision.

When asked how the young goalkeeper reacted, Allardyce said: "Not very happy. I didn't expect him to be very happy but I had to make the decision. It's not a decision you actually want to make as a manager with your number one goalkeeper, but with what we'd watched and what the staff (who were at the club before Allardyce arrived) were saying, I think the rest will do him a power of good."

What has Jones said about Meslier?

Jones has suggested that Allardyce won't care about dropping Meslier.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's quite an important decision to leave Meslier out of the team for his first game. I think he could probably read the vibe of the place and would have got an understanding about what's been going wrong.

"I think when you're a new manager it's probably a bit less offensive to just say you're judging on what you've seen in training than to have been a manager in place and actually dropping someone.

"Allardyce isn't going to care."

What's next for Meslier?

Despite his difficult season, Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Yorkshire club.

A report from Football Insider has suggested that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are all interested in signing the former Lorient goalkeeper.

The report adds that £40m could be enough for Leeds to part ways with Meslier in the summer transfer window.

Although it's not been his best campaign, there's certainly a lot of potential in Meslier and it's hard to place the full blame on him considering how poorly his teammates have played in front of him.