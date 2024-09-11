Leeds United could be set to lose defender Max Wober to Galatasaray this week in a major blow to Daniel Farke's squad plans, according to reports in Turkey.

The Whites saw a raft of first-team stars leave Elland Road this summer after their failure to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, with Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter the marquee losses during the transfer window.

The 49ers worked hard during the summer to strengthen the squad and ensure that the manager had a team strong enough to compete for promotion once again, but they could now be set to see the side weakened without being able to bring in a replacement.

Leeds in Talks for Wober Exit

Galatasaray want to seal loan deal

After Charlie Cresswell, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Cody Drameh and Diego Llorente all left the club permanently in the summer, reinforcements were needed and Farke had to be creative.

Rasmus Kristensen left the club on another loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, but Wober stayed at Elland Road and was reintegrated into the squad by the German coach after spending last season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wober was wanted permanently, but the demands of the 49ers were deemed as too high, and he stayed put. But now Galatasaray are ready to test their resolve once more and try to convince them to part ways with the defender who has yet to start a Championship fixture so far this season.

Max Wober's Premier League statistics - Leeds squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 19th Clearances Per Game 4 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =10th Interceptions Per Game 1.7 3rd Match rating 6.63 =5th

According to Takvim, the Istanbul club are looking to switch to a back three following the arrival of Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli and they view Wober as a perfect candidate as he can also play left-back if necessary.

They say that talks are underway between the clubs over a loan deal with an option to buy next summer, and Wober could move on before the Turkish transfer window slams shut on Friday night.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Max Wober's only start this season came in the 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

Max Wober Suffering With Knee Problems

Austria international missed most recent clash

While Wober has struggled to get into the Leeds United side ahead of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk at centre-back, he is still a regular for Ralf Rangnick in the Austria national team.

However, the 26-year-old was forced to sit out their 2-1 defeat to Norway on Monday night as he is suffering with a knee problem which prevented him from being selected.

Leeds are preparing to face off against Burnley as they return to Championship action this week, and if Wober is still at the club then Farke will be hopeful he is available to be called upon if necessary as the Whites look to continue their unbeaten start to the season so far.

But with Galatasaray pushing to get a move over the line for the former Salzburg man, it may be that he has already played his final game for Leeds.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 11-09-2024.